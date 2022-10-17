The Morehead Optimist Club installed two new members during its lunch meeting on Oct. 11. Cassie James and Jenny Parr-Robbins are the newest members of the club.
James and Robbins, both Morehead natives and graduates of Rowan County Senior High School, are employed with The Porter Group Insurance, LLC.
James is an executive assistant and Robbins is an administrative assistant.
“We are looking forward to the contributions that Cassie and Jenny will make in our club, and we’re proud to have both of them as members,” Club President Bill Redwine said. “But the most fortunate ones are the children of Rowan County who will benefit from their dedication, and that’s what optimism is all about.”
The Optimist Club of Morehead has been supporting the youth of Morehead and Rowan County since 1964, including youth baseball, RCSHS Theatre, RCSHS football, soccer, baseball, softball, basketball, golf and speech.
For more information, call (606) 356-0666 or visit moreheadoptimist.com.