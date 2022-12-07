MOREHEAD The city of Morehead has new police station and 911 facility.
After $7.5 million and four years of building, the new facility replaces a much smaller building for all future operations and puts the Morehead Police Department and 911 center under one roof.
“This is the first building that the police department has had that has been designed to be a police department,” said Police Chief Derrick Blevins. “The old building was built in the 1930s and it was originally built as a post office.”
The new building had a bond amount of $7.5 million and is currently under budget. Mayor Laura White-Brown said the city has 20 years to pay back the bond. However, a portion of the building’s funding comes from other sources.
“All the money for the fitness room came from forfeiture money, so it’s at no cost to the taxpayers,” said Mayor Brown. “All of the 911 equipment is paid for through a separate board. They have their own funding.”
Blevins said the city has seen an increase of 47% in emergency calls over the past year and it is due to Morehead’s growth.
“People are moving here. You know, it’s becoming a more regional hub,” said Blevins. “You have AppHarvest here, and some big things happening on that side of the county bringing more people into town. Whether they live here or not, they travel through here.”
Blevins said the new facility will help the police department function on par with departments in the region, like Ashland and Berea, with the newest additions the former building did not have.
These additions include an expanded evidence room, security cameras, dedicated interview rooms, locker rooms, a canine office and storm shelter for the public.
“I think first and foremost, it's a very welcoming facility. So hopefully, if anyone ever is in need of help, they're not intimidated by going to a facility like this,” said Mayor Brown.
The grand opening was on Dec. 6 with Gov. Andy Beshear and Senior Adviser Rocky Adkins attending.