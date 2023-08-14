MOREHEAD Bill Redwine has been chosen as interim CEO of the National Association of College Auxiliary Services (NACAS), the largest auxiliary and ancillary services organization serving higher education.
He will take the place of outgoing CEO Matt Marcial.
Redwine, who assumed duties on Aug. 1, has been involved with NACAS in varying degrees since 1998, culminating in his role as NACAS President in 2016 and his being honored with the Robert F. Newton Award in 2017.
His career spanned nearly 40 years at Morehead State University, with positions in development and auxiliary services. He also has been involved with NACS, school board associations, local fundraising and community service.
Redwine retired from Morehead State University in 2019 and has been spending his time with consulting work, community service and family time.
A native of Sandy Hook, he and his wife, Susette, reside in Morehead and have two adult children and three grandchildren.