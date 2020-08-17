MOREHEAD A Morehead man is facing a litany of charges in Rowan County.
Dalton Davis, 24, was booked Sunday at 3:10 a.m. on multiple felonies related to running from the law. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is listed as the arresting agency in the case.
Davis, according to online jail records, was charged with two counts of first-degree fleeing in a motor vehicle, one count of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, two counts of third-offense driving on a suspended license due to DUI, two counts of reckless driving and second-degree persistent felony offender.
Jail records show he is being held on $8,000 bond.