MOREHEAD Morehead now has more firepower to fight fires.
The city council voted to approve a half-million-dollar budget in its September meeting to create a permanent, professional fire department by adding six salaried positions to the city fire department. For more than 100 years, the fire department solely operated by volunteers.
“As a former volunteer chief at 1 o’clock in the morning, you may go five minutes or 10 minutes until you hear another voice and you are just sitting and hoping to hear that voice,” said Morehead Fire Chief Jeff Anderson. “By being full-time, I know quickly who is working, their qualifications, allowing us to get fire engines out faster than ever before.”
Anderson has worked his post in Morehead for 13 years. Prior to his appointment as Morehead’s Fire Chief, he served 29 years in his hometown of Wilmore.
He said he has practically grown up in a fire station.
“It started out for me following my father’s footsteps and just assisting the small community I lived in,” Anderson said. “It’s just something I have always done. I’m not trying to be a hero or anything like that.”
Christian Lewis, a firefighter for the city of Morehead, said he had a similar childhood as Chief Anderson and that its much more than an everyday job.
“It doesn’t seem like a job to me it seems more as if I am here with my family and friends.” Lewis said, “It is something I enjoy doing, and it’s more of wanting to help the community.”
Lewis said he feels going full time will positively benefit the Morehead community.
“There are many people in this community that did not even know we are full-time and thought we were,” he said. “Now the community knows for 100% that they have help coming. No matter the time of day or incident, we are coming to them.”
The fire department will not be going full-time immediately according to Anderson. Instead, they will begin by allowing the department to transition into a combined department to ease the process.
“We have these guys that take care of the daily operations of checking and starting all the equipment every shift and making sure everything is ready,” said Anderson. “But the volunteer side is going to continue to be a big part of what we do and we want to enhance that side even more.”