The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) named Morehead Police Chief Derrick Blevins the 2021 City Employee of the Year. A board of judges from around the state selected this year’s award winner. To be nominated for the award, a city employee must serve as a role model of exceptional public service and demonstrate exemplary public service qualities such as leadership, professionalism, efficiency, innovation, dedication, creativity and teamwork. Additionally, a city employee must make a valuable contribution to their community and department.
Chief Blevins has served the City of Morehead for 17 years. He started his career in 2004 and worked his way up within the Morehead Police Department, serving as a patrol officer, patrol sergeant, special response team commander, lieutenant and captain. He was named police chief in 2016.
Chief Blevins and his family have long history in Morehead related to their commitment to public service.
“Chief Blevins’ commitment to community, above all else, exemplifies his leadership and care for putting people first,” said Mayor Laura White-Brown.
“KLC is grateful for the opportunity to recognize Chief Blevins,” said KLC Executive Director/CEO J.D. Chaney. “The City Employee of the Year award highlights people who go above and beyond in their city to improve the quality of life for the people they serve. Chief Blevins is a great example of such a dedicated public servant. The nomination form for the chief pointed out that he goes to any length necessary to take care of the City of Morehead. City Employee of the Year is a fitting title for such a person.”
Freeman Mathis & Gary, LLP, sponsors the City Employee of the Year Award and will provide a $1,000 donation to the charity of Chief Blevins’ choice. An awards presentation will be scheduled at a later date.
KLC represents more than 20,000 municipal employees in 380 cities. The League has recognized a City Employee of the Year since 2009.