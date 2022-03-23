CATLETTSBURG The turnout was healthy at a public hearing Tuesday evening for the Boyd County Fiscal Court to hear from the public about two proposed TIF districts being established on the I-60 corridor in Cannonsburg.
While far from standing room only, the chamber benches did see a lot of residents from North Big Run, who are concerned about flooding issues created by a piece of land under consideration for retail development by Boyd County High School.
With flooding already a problem in the East Fork, the residents voiced their concerns that additional building could exacerbate the issue — all with the addendum that they are not against economic development at all.
The projects
In addition to the Cannonsburg property — which has seen development plans that have gone back to at least 2009, when it was under the ownership of the late Larry Addington — the Camp Landing project was also under consideration for TIF.
An acronym for Tax Increment Financing, a TIF is essentially a rebate for developers on their county property tax and occupational tax, as well as certain districts that choose to participate. Fire and school districts are ineligible to participate in a TIF.
A TIF works by establishing a baseline for the occupational and property tax for the first year of the TIF. If the developer increases the amount of occupational and property tax revenue over that baseline amount, he or she gets 80% of the difference refunded back to them to go toward paying on those development costs.
On hand Tuesday was Jim Parsons, the attorney and TIF expert retained by the county to look into the establishment of the districts. Under the Camp Landing TIF, Camp Investments’ property would be assessed at $6 million (the property sold for $8.5 million and a $2.5 million portion was sold to the county for a convention center).
Based on that baseline property tax, Camp Investments would have to add improvements to the property raise the value over a 30-year period. The cap on the amount of TIF funds going back to Camp Investments is $10 million.
Camp Landing owner Jason Camp, who said he feels like he’s being attacked online over the arrangement, said under the TIF he would only make back $600,000 over a 30-year period, based on the projection of $56 million going into the development.
After the meeting, Camp said that’s only based on the property tax — the occupational tax has yet to be calculated for the baseline year.
“The numbers don’t lie,” Camp said.
As the property is developed, both Camp and Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said other property taxes, such as the school district, will see full revenue increases the entire time.
In terms of the Cannonsburg project, Parsons said that TIF would only be $7 million. He said an industrial revenue bond would be used, which make the property tax exempt. Instead, the developer would pay a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) which would be again work on a baseline model wherein the they pay a certain amount based off the property development.
According to Parsons, the PILOT Tax includes the school district. Parsons said that helps, because while the school district won’t be pulling the full amount of revenue from the property while it is under the bond, the arrangement will not affect its funding from the state.
CJ May, the developer of that property, was not on hand to answer any questions at this hearing. However, he was at the hearing earlier in this month.
In addition to that, Parsons noted both projects will not place the county into any liability or into any debt.
Questions, concerns
Following the presentation by Parsons, the fiscal court heard from Suzanne Griffith, a Westwood resident and candidate for Justice of the Peace, who voiced her personal support for the TIF districts, but had some questions regarding how they worked.
Often citing Bowling Green’s TIF District, Griffith asked how logistical issues such as what happens with the occupational taxes when a business moves to a district or how the baseline is calculated.
Parsons said Bowling Green’s TIF, which he personally worked on, was not the best example due to how it was constructed between the city and the county. He did say as far as a business moving in and the baseline, there would be a formula to handle it.
Griffith also asked the fiscal court if any of the sitting commissioners had any personal financial interests in either the KYOVA or the Cannonsburg properties. All answered unanimously “no.”
Before stepping away from the podium, Griffith beat an old familiar war drum of hers — she asked for the county to consider putting together a comprehensive plan, especially in light of the TIF Districts.
The commissioners didn’t respond to that one way or the either.
Next up was Camp, who voiced his concerns about the bashing online, laying out how much he would have to build in order to receive $10 million from the property tax TIF — $340 million, according to Camp’s calculations. Getting somewhat emotional at the end of his comments, Camp said he and his family were only trying to invest into the county.
“We put our asses on the line to do this,” he said.
Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods then took the podium for a housekeeping question — under the TIFs, does the developer still have to cut a check to the sheriff’s office, the chief property tax collector? Parsons said yes, the money goes to the sheriff’s office and the county handles the reimbursement from there. As far as the Cannonsburg project is concerned, Parsons said the IRB means its property istax exempt, so the developer will be cutting a check direct to the county and the schools.
Then Kevin Bowling, a resident on North Big Run, took the podium. At first, he asked few questions regarding the TIF and the IRB, which Parsons replied back in legalese. Then Bowling asked the court if flooding was on the table for the meeting.
“I think that’s OK,” Chaney said. “I mean, that’s a big concern for people here.”
Bowling said he’s not against economic development, but the flooding gets so bad on North Big Run, it’s become an issue of life or death. After a good hard rain, ambulances can’t even make it out there, he said.
“I know you said you’d address this flooding with these developments, but you need to show me. Email me. Talk to me,” Bowling said. “I don’t feel like y’all have done that.”
Chaney said last week, he went to Mount Sterling to meet with a water quality specialist from the University of Kentucky to learn what the county can do for the East Fork to mitigate flooding. He said stream restoration needs to happen, but whatever happens up in Cannonsburg, the downstream needs to be taken into account, too.
“She (the specialist) said if the water is moving too quick because the obstructions are gone, that could create issues downstream, too,” he said.
Chaney said he walked away from the meeting with the idea of getting a “watershed coordinator” with the county, who would study the flow and quality of the waterways and make recommendations as to how flood issues can be mitigated.
“I learned from the last meeting that I can’t just say the developer will take care of it all,” he said. “I understand you need answers and I don’t have them all. But I’m trying. It’s having conversations like these that really get this going.”
Bowling then brought up a concern about the longterm viability of both projects — he said looking at the population in Boyd County, who would work at these establishments?
“I don’t want a bunch of empty buildings on Route 60,” he said.
Paula Bowling, another Boyd Countian at the meeting, asked questions about the elevation of Camp Landing and how the build-out will go. Reading from the paperwork filed back in the 1980s, Chaney said the mall is above flood levels, but the FEMA maps weren’t updated to reflect it.
Camp said any flooding seen in the past on the parking lot is not a flood issue, but a drainage issue.
Chaney said before additional development is done by the county — such as the farmers market or the sports complex — a hydrological study will be commissioned to study the effects of the development.
Since the FEMA show more than half the mall itself in a regulatory floodway, Camp said any development will be stalled until FEMA changes the maps.
“Thirty years ago, FEMA screwed up,” Camp said. “We’re going through the process right now to get this cleared up, but if we can’t, we won’t develop it.”
Chaney assured Paula Bowling that any plans to construct at the mall will not require the court filling in land with any dirt.
Joe Patton, a longtime construction worker, stood up and thanked the court for all its doing. He asked if the county submitted a permit, stating in his construction career one only needs a permit if they’re filling in the dirt. Commissioner Randy Stapleton, a tradesman himself, said a permit is needed for building any structure, not only for filling.
“You know who I am, Randy?” Patton said.
“I know of you,” Stapleton said.
“I’ve been doing this a long time. I know what I’m talking about,” Patton said.
He then recalled he helped build the mall back in the late 1980s — he said they put down 23 feet of dirt and had to wait 10 months for it to settle when the mall was constructed.
“What’s on the permit?” Patton asked.
“I’ll have a copy for it at the next meeting,” Chaney said.
Local resident Dave Burns asked for more information regarding the plots of land at stake, asking for the Parsons to work with The Daily Independent to get “the 10,000-foot view of this thing.”
Ken Franks came to speak on behalf of the U.S. Army Reserve Center on Route 60. He said since the center was built in 1978, as the area around it has developed flooding has gotten worse.
“I just want you to take into consideration with any development that goes on out there that our building is going to be washed off,” he said. “I think you’re doing an excellent job on economic development, but I want to find a way to not wash our property off in the process.”
Chaney proposed one solution to the flooding issues on East Fork is constructing some dams, which would create small lakes for locals and travelers alike to recreate.
At the end of the meeting, Commissioners Larry Brown and Keith Watts, as well as Chaney, thanked the public for coming out.
The next meeting is April 11 at noon.
