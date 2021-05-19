Easing restrictions and changes in guidelines for public events have benefited patrons of the upcoming Huntington Comic and Toy Convention at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
“I have had to tell people that tickets were sold out,” said Jarrod Greer. Greer, who, with his wife, Jaime Greer, hold the annual Lexington Comic and Toy Convention as well, said he has done everything possible to adhere to the public health guidance because the safety of his patrons are the most important thing to him. But as restrictions are easing up, he is free to do more.
“As of right now they are letting me sell an additional 500 tickets per day,” Greer said on Tuesday. “I asked for more, but I was glad they allowed me that much. And it is changing rapidly, so by next week more might be available. I will do my best to let everyone know of any changes on our social media sites as soon as I know.”
Ticket limitations only affect the arena section of the Huntington Comic and Toy Convention, and not the outdoor offerings at this year’s convention. Outdoor spaces are governed by different guidelines, but typically guidelines are listed on local health department websites.
Visit huntingtoncomiccon.com for ticket information.