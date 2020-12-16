ASHLAND Ironton photographer Bill Tussey discovered his love for the arts in adulthood.
"My journey with a camera started because our daughter began doing theater. One of the parents in her fist show was supposed to provide everyone with pictures of the performances. That didn’t happen. So, I got a camera, and started learning," Tussey said. "The first two or three years were a little rough, but I now have a good handle on theatrical and stage events."
Those shoots led him to photographing in other settings, first using his daughter and her friends in theater as models. They continue to model for him after 12 years.
Tussey, an Ashland native, said he comes from a long line of artists. His father was a musician in the 1940s and ’50s, and his two older brothers are musicians.
“I was always a little artsy as a kid, but never took it very seriously,” he said. “Looking back, I wish I had.”
He describes his work as environmental portraiture, or classic portraits reimagined in the world around us.
“I focus on people. I love people. They are so interesting,” he said.”"Being able to communicate their essence in a way that connects with the viewer is paramount. I hope when someone sees my work, they see some facet of themselves in the image. Emotionally, situationally, geographically, some physical representation of themselves.”
He said he most recently has worked in creeks, shooting models in formal way.
“Just my twist to elevate a trend to a style,” he said. “I am not a fan of labels, but I suppose my work is best defined as realism. When viewing art, I tend to gravitate towards impressionism and surrealism.”
At 50, Tussey is a security guard at the Huntington Museum of Art. "It affords me an opportunity to broaden my knowledge of artists and styles," he said.
Although primarily a photographer, Tussey said he dabbles in bookmaking and acrylics and he’s written some short plays. He also presents a virtual workshop "for high school theater and fine arts students to help them navigate their college choice journey."
Tussey, who earned a bachelor of special studies in arts communication, has shown his work at the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center and galleries in Oregon, Ohio, Indiana and West Virginia.
"I have some live event work in private collections across the United States, The Netherlands and India," he said. "I am scheduled to have a solo exhibit in Toledo, Ohio, in September of 2021, pandemic permitting. That exhibit, ‘Something in the Water,’ is a small part of a much larger project."
Even though Tussey pursues art as a hobby rather than a career, he said he gets great satisfaction from it.
"The payoff, the satisfaction comes from seeing the fuzzy vision that started in my head come to life. I really enjoy the process," he said. "I enjoy working through the problems to create something no one has ever seen. A photograph can satisfy in ways no words can hope to match. There is something elementally satisfying in seeing your work realized and completed and on display."
He said he hopes everyone can find a way to enjoy art based on what their interests are.
"Art is for everyone. You can create, you can make, you can enjoy," he said. "If you have any of your five senses, art is for you."
