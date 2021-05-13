FALLSBURG Some Fallsburg residents are making the most of their space by offering Fallsburg Summer Stage on property connected to Fallsburg Fearplex.
Jimmie Lockridge, one of the organizers, said Brian and Bill Cassady, father-and-son owners of the Fearplex, and Chad Simmons are behind the event.
“Chad and I have been concert lovers for years,” Lockridge said. “That’s what started us. We were wondering, ‘Why in the world is there not something like that here?’”
Bill Cassady owns the campground property and his son, Brian, owns the fearplex. “In between, there was a bunch of property,” Lockridge said, including an old stage in disrepair that the men were able to fix.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Lockridge said he expects they’ll be ready for an event May 21 and 22.
“We started it right in the middle of COVID because we’re not the most intelligent people,” he said with a laugh. “We did it and it did make it more difficult to woark through certain things, like limiting ticket sales to what we felt we’ll be able to have for everybdoy to social distance, making provisions for sanitizing and allowing time between each bands to sanitize, but nothing that’s stopped us.”
Performing will be by Arlo McKinley, Sean Whiting, Nolan Taylor, Cole Chaney, Buffalo Wabs and The Price Hill Hustle and Eldorodo.
In addition to music and camping, Lockridge said there will be a variety of local vendors, including a glass blower, spoon ring maker and soaps and beard oil maker.
He said they’re working to include a local winery among the vendors and as a place to visit via shuttle.
“We’re making sure all the vendors are small, mom-and-pop shops and handmade,” he said. “Everything there is handmade in people’s garages and basements. We want them to make as much money as they can. ...Everything we’ve used down to the T-shirts has been a local business.”
“Providing this works, our intention is to have a couple of these a year,” Lockridge said. “We may be able to have a bluegrass night or a blues night or whatever, depending on what people in the area want to see.”
