As road crews are busy finishing up the roadways of northeastern Kentucky, another band of snow Wednesday evening could cause slick conditions on Thursday morning.
The National Weather Service in Charleston — which provides weather data on Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties — reports a low of 20 degrees Wednesday night, and more snow. Accumulations of the white stuff is expected to be less than an inch according to their report, however other weather forecasters are calling for 2-5 inches.
Overall snow accumulations from the last storm was about 4-6 inches in the immediate area — mountains to the east in West Virginia saw totals up to 18 inches at Snow Shoe, the service reported.
With melting snow from over the MLK Day storm, the National Weather Service is reporting a strong possibility of icy roads during the Thursday commute.
On Tuesday, Cabinet of Transportation spokesman Allen Blair reported all main and secondary routes were cleared, with road crews pushing back shoulders and cleaning up turn lanes. He said back roads in Greenup County were cleared and state roads crews were taking care of some slushy roads in the Durbin area of Boyd.
Carter County back roads were essentially cleared by mid-day Tuesday, after road crews applied targeted treatments to slick spots during the early morning until dawn, Blair said.
All state road crews were spending Tuesday gearing up for next band of snow, making necessary repairs to get them out on the road again. With hundreds of thousands of tons of salt in the state reserves, Blair said the state is more than ready for the next round.
“The message for us is get ready,” he said. “If It gets icy and snowy, there’s going to be issues. I think it’ll be an issue and we’re going to have to work another storm. But that’s the nature of the business this time of year.”
Overall, the Sunday’s snow storm wasn’t too hard on crews, Blair said, due to it being a wet snow with little ice underneath.
The relatively warm air temperatures preceding the snow helped as well, which meant the pavement — always slower to chill than the air — kept the snow from sticking hard and freezing.
With a mess of wet weather followed by a dramatic temperature drop — highs Wednesday are expected in the mid-40s — Blair said his main concern is ice.
“If there’s a lot of ice, that becomes an issue because salt solutions don’t work as well below 20 degrees,” he said. “It’s misconception that it won’t work at all — it’s just the solution needs a different mix than if the air is 28 degrees. But making those adjustments when you’re plowing snow isn’t easy.”
Judge-Executives Eric Chaney and Bobby Carpenter, of Boyd and Greenup counties, respectively, said both their counties are in good shape following this weekend’s storm, and crews are ready for the next one, if it comes.
Chaney said the main targets on Tuesday were roads tamped down by heavy traffic, but he was hopeful Tuesday’s high near 40 degrees would help melt the trouble spots.
With three-quarter ton of salt in the county reserves and all trucks online by Wednesday morning at the latest (one was down for repair), Chaney said Boyd County is ready for whatever the next storm brings.
Carpenter said Greenup crews worked all through the storm Sunday evening and put in a 12-hour shift Monday, getting the back roads good and cleared.
While Carpenter said he hopes any forecasts for snow turnout to be a dud, he said the county road department is “ready to roll.”
Local law enforcement reported few wrecks resulting from Sunday’s storm — all authorities interviewed said the public appeared to have heeded warnings to stay in and let the snow blow through.
KSP Post 14 Trooper Shane Goodall said his agency — which covers Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence — didn’t receive too many calls on Sunday or Monday for vehicle collisions, describing the event as “smooth” from a traffic safety perspective.
Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods reported accident reports as “extremely light due to the fact most people stayed at home.” In fact, Woods said reports received by his agency were less than a day that was sunny and 75.
What few accidents that did occur happened on I-64 and were largely vehicles sliding off the roadway, Woods added.
Chief Todd Kelley of Ashland Police said when the snow first came down a couple of accidents and disabled vehicles were reported, but after that it was fairly tame. He said it was nothing like the last storm, which started around noon on a work day and came down heavy during the evening rush hour.
“Judging by the lack of food on the store shelves, I’d say most people stayed at home,” Kelley said.
Greenup Sheriff Matt Smith credited weather radar technology with keeping people informed, at home and off the roads.
“There were a few crashes, but nothing crazy,” he said. “I think with such advanced radar we have now, people have a better idea of when the storm’s coming so they can get to store, get what they need and stay off the road. Our county and state road crews did a great job keeping the roads cleared and salted.”
