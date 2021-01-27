GRAYSON The Grayson Gallery and Art Center will present another virtual exhibit via photos of original artwork by regional artists.
The virtual opening will be at 6 p.m. Friday.
Gallery Director Dan Click said he plans to enable artists to have more participation.
“I will be adding each (artist) who uses social media as a ‘Contributor’ to the Photo Album via Facebook,” he said. “The pricing of work — and renewed efforts to get (local) art ‘out there’ will be a major focus in our marketing plan for the coming year and in future.”
He said any artist in any location may submit works for virtual exhibits.
For more information, email Click at graysongallery@gmail.com or in a Facebook message to the Grayson Gallery.