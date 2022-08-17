CANNONSBURG It looked like a line for a roller coaster at an amusement park.
Student volunteers permitted groups at a time as Boyd County students and families formed a long queue outside of the high school front doors on Wednesday morning.
No thrill ride awaited them inside, but school employees were thrilled to see so many young, gleeful faces greet them at the 29th annual Readifest, an event that allows students to collect a slew of free supplies to prepare them for the school year. Plenty of free services were also available.
Just across Lions Lane and down a short gravel road was another opportunity for students to grab necessary items before school starts on Aug. 31. Cornerstone Community Church gave shoes and clothing to students. Liberty Baptist Church had students sign up for a chance at a $100 gift card — the church was to give out three (one each for elementary, middle and high).
Tracy Caldwell, the youth services director for Boyd County Middle and High, said Wednesday’s three-hour event was “emotional” because it had been drive-through the past two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This means we’re getting a little bit more back to normal,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell said Readifest provides a perfect chance to get acquainted with the folks the kids will be interacting with all year, and also a great way to absorb information that will undoubtedly come in handy.
Vendor tables filled the high school halls wrapping around the media center. In the cafeteria, students could enjoy a free meal (breakfast or lunch).
Everything was free.
“They come in, make sure they’re registered at each school, get school supplies, hygiene items, and so many other free things,” said Julie Profitt, Family Resource Coordinator-West. “We’ve seen students of all ages from all (Boyd County) schools.”
Profitt said Readifest, and her job, in general, is rewarding.
“I always say this is more of a ministry to me than a job,” Profitt said.
Profitt and Caldwell both pointed out a number of renowned organizations present on Wednesday, including King’s CAReS, Hope’s Place and the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department. King’s Daughters was on hand for immunizations, physicals and more. Walmart Vision Center was there to give screenings or make appointments. School nurses were present, too.
Caldwell said she was excited that Big Smiles Dental was there, too,
“This is a huge, huge problem … for families that have a medical card, the closest dentist is in Mount Sterling,” Caldwell said. “So Big Smiles is here scheduling for the fall and spring (in the middle and high schools).”
Caldwell said she knows Big Smiles was scheduling appointments for Summit and Cannonsburg Elementaries as well.
Across the street at Cornerstone Community, students patiently waited their turn at a pair of new shoes to kick off the school year in style. A selection of clothes was available also.
Church member Tawnia Jones said the group, which included Pastor Matt Terry, a few volunteers and students Sarah Clark, Aly Caldwell and Lyndsey Ekers, started the morning with about 80 pairs of various-sized shoes.
“We’ve had a steady flow since about 10 ’til 10,” she said at about 11 a.m. “We just want to give back to the Boyd County community.”
If Cornerstone didn’t have the correct size on hand, a volunteer would write down contact information and the size with plans to purchase and deliver to that student prior to the first day of school.
Cornerstone managed to have the shoes and clothes thanks to donations from the community.
“Some people provide the shoes, and some provide the cash, and the (high school) girls can go shopping and get the shoes,” Jones said.
Cornerstone has done the shoe giveaway in conjunction with Readifest for the past three years.
Readifest is a team effort, Caldwell said, and well worth it.
“We work all summer,” she said. “We started gathering community resources, and who wanted to participate a while back.”
