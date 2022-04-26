A local man has advanced again on ABC’s “American Idol.”
Lawrence County singer Noah Thompson was the first performer named to make the top 10 on Monday night’s episode.
He performed John Mayer’s “Heartbreak Warfare” in his own country style, admitting he was intimidated.
“When I saw the list of songs, I was scared, because I only knew one of the songs on the list,” Thompson admitted. For this episode, each judge suggested a song for each contestant, who then chose one of those songs to perform.
Thompson said he thought the Mayer song would better showcase his vocal abilities, even though he didn't know the song.
“I love John Mayer, I love his music, and I love his style,” Thompson said before he sang. “I never heard the song ‘Heartbreak Warfare,’ but I already kind of feel it. I’m concerned with how people are going to feel about me singing a John Mayer song — concerned I won’t learn the song in time — but if it’s what you want, you got to put the work in.”
All the judges praised Thompson's performance, but he was surprised to learn Luke Bryan was the judge who picked the song for him.
“Well first of all, nothing is more challenging than trying to learn a song really, really quickly,” Bryan said. “I mean, I’ve had like new singles that I’ve performed on awards shows that are new singles to me. I haven’t had a lot of time on stage with them, but the main thing is to sort of take a song and crash-course it. It was done really well, but what I’m most happy with, other than it was my song (choice), was the fact that you challenged yourself and that was a big move.”
Judge Lionel Richie bragged on Thompson.
“In all honestly, you controlled it,” Richie said. “What I’m loving about you is how you’re growing and you are really stepping in that space of your career. I’m so proud of ya.”
Judge Katy Perry echoed those comments.
“Honestly, you sounded great,” she said. “It’s a great song, he’s a great artist. You’re a great artist and I think the fact that you keep on challenging yourself to grow like in the moment is brilliant.”
“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays on ABC.