ASHLAND A federal grand jury has issued an indictment against an Elliott County man accused of torturing two children in a remote area.
Ronald Stinespring, 49, of Sandy Hook, was arrested in spring 2019 on multiple sexual and criminal abuse charges, amidst allegations that he had tied one of the victims up and shocked her feet with a stun gun made from a flashlight, according to contemporary news reports.
One victim was able to break free and alert a neighbor — Kentucky State Police wound up rescuing the other victim and took Stinespring along with his wife, Ty Stinespring, into custody.
Two other family members were charged in the incident, but have since had their charges dropped.
While not much followed after the initial arrest and announcement by KSP in April 2019, the case has garnered attention in the Cadiz, Ohio, area due to the fact that Ty Stinespring was an elementary school teacher of 18 years in that area, according tot the Harrison News Herald.
On Wednesday, Ronald’s case took another turn when a federal grand jury in Ashland issued a two-count indictment charging him with coercing a minor to make sexually explicit images in September 2018 and for alleged child pornography found at his home at the time of the arrest in 2019.
At the time of his arrest, KSP said the feds were looking into Stinespring for possible weapons and explosives violations.
If convicted on his federal charges, Stinespring could face up to 30 years in prison.
Federal court records do not show Ty Stinespring facing federal charges at this time.
Both are due back in court in Elliott County for their state charges on Dec. 14 for a pretrial hearing.
Reports from KSP last year show Ronald Stinespring is facing 37 charges, including rape, sodomy, sexual abuse, criminal abuse, wanton endangerment, evasion and endangerment charges. Ty is facing two counts of complicity to commit first-degree abuse.
