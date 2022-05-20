CATLETTSBURG A man accused of jumping into a rushing creek on May 8 to flee from Boyd County deputies has been indicted by a grand jury.
On May 17, a grand jury sitting in Catlettsburg issued a four-count indictment against 24-year-old Timothy Sexton, of Ashland. He’s been charged with first-degree fleeing on foot, resisting arrest, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies said at the time of Sexton’s dramatic evasion, he had a parole warrant out for his arrest. After law enforcement pulled him out of the creek, court records show Sexton still put up a tussle before being taken into custody.
An indictment is merely a formal accusation, typically of a felony. Anyone named in an indictment is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The following people were indicted this week by the grand jury:
-Stephen K. Wilson, 39, and Brian L. Webb, 43, both of Willow Wood, Ohio, were indicted as co-defendants in a drug case. Wilson was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth, one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin and one count of simple possession of marijuana. Webb was indicted on one count of first-offense trafficking in more than 2 grams of meth, one count of first-offense heroin trafficking and one count of simple possession of marijuana.
-Jessica D. Hubbard, 41, of Barboursville, and Melissa R. Arthur, 37, of Ashland, were indicted as co-defendants on a second-degree burglary charge.
-Dianna Carter, 50, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of theft of services between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.
-Clarence Jackson, 45, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of auto-theft between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.
-David K. Dabe, 57, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of second-offense DUI and one count of first-offense simple possession of meth.
-Akayla Cummings aka Makayla Cummings, 23, of no fixed address, was indicted on one count of first-degree promotion of contraband and one count of third-degree assault of an EMS worker.
-Darrell L. Smith, 34, of no fixed address, was indicted on a sole count of second-degree assault.
-Paul R. Crisp, 58, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of second or greater offense heroin trafficking, one count of second or greater offense meth trafficking and one count of first-offense trafficking in a third-degree drug.
-Brandon Lanzendorfer, 33, of Ashland, was indicted on three counts of receiving stolen property between $1,000 and $10,000 in value, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of first-offense simple possession of meth and one account of destruction of a VIN number.
-William M. Jervis, 31, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and one count of theft by cold check between $1,000 and $10,000 in value.