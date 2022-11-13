Editor’s Note: This is the second of two stories looking back at President Richard Nixon’s visit to the area 50 years ago. The first story was published on Monday, Nov. 7.
ASHLAND Mayor Jim Webb said on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 26, 1972, that he was expecting 40,000 to 50,000 people in Ashland scattered along the motorcade route for President Richard Nixon, and in or around the gymnasium at Paul G. Blazer High School, where Nixon headlined a political rally, with Election Day quickly approaching.
The doors to the gym opened at 6:30 p.m. and Ashland High School graduate James Host was the emcee on this star-studded night, with the President, First Lady Pat Nixon, former Gov. Louie Nunn, longtime U.S. Sen. John Sherman Cooper from Somerset, U.S. Sen. Marlow Cook from Louisville, Congressman Tim Lee Carter, Republicans serving in the State Senate and State House, a laundry list of Republicans running for public office, and John Diedrich, referred to as “Boyd County’s Mr. Republican,” by Host.
Republicans weren’t the only ones getting in on the fun, as former Kentucky Gov. A.B. “Happy” Chandler received a warm reception from the crowd and a handshake and special recognition from Nixon. Also Carl Perkins, Ashland’s representative in Congress, telephoned the ADI and said he was delighted that the President was coming to Ashland.
“It is an honor to have the President in your state and particularly in your district and I am delighted he is coming, whether his purpose is political or for any another purpose,” Perkins said. Perkins mentioned that he and Rep. Tom Steed of Oklahoma were the only two remaining members of Congress who served with Nixon in Congress in the late 1940s to 1950.
A super-charged crowd eagerly waited for over an hour on the President because he was running late, partly from stopping at various places on his motorcade. That didn’t dampen the enthusiasm as Nixon entered the gym to cheers of, “four more years,” and, “Nixon-Nunn now.” PBHS’s band provided music throughout the rally and played “America the Beautiful,” and current songs from the big screen, “Theme From Shaft,” and “Cabaret.” The drama inside the PBHS cold have rivaled the drama in the movies those songs came from. The crowd was most impressed though when they played the “Tomcat Fight Song.” Nixon mentioned Ashland football.
On their new jobs for just a few months, Ashland Independent School Superintendent Tilman Juett said staff members were thrilled to host the President, something they only knew that they would be doing since Oct. 21. Webb was also in his first year as Ashland mayor, and Ashland Tomcats basketball coach Steve Gilmore was a rookie coach. Hosting Nixon in the gym caused Gilmore to be creative.
“We felt this was a great honor for the school, and we didn’t feel badly about the problems concerning practice this week,” Gilmore said. The future Ashland School superintendent, and future Ashland mayor, Gilmore, said the team had the day off on Thursday, and practiced at Coles Junior High School on Wednesday. He said that when the team practiced on Monday and Tuesday at PBHS, it was hard to concentrate because it was like a Hollywood setting.
“It was a little hectic though with Secret Service men standing all around the floor,” Gilmore joked.
At 8:45 the Nixons finally entered the gym to Blazer’s band played standard presidential entry music “Ruffles and Flourishes” leading into “Hail to Chief.” Signs adorned the gym including the band’s sign, “Tomcats 4 Nixon.” Others included “Four More Years,” “Nunn Will Get the Job Done,” and “Peace With Honor” — an homage to Nixon’s campaign slogan regarding the Vietnam War. Nixon began speaking at 9:02 saying, “Thank you very much. I want all of you to know what a very great experience it is for my wife Pat and for me to return to Kentucky.” He commented on many of the signs and even read one out loud, “Sandy says roses are red, violets are blue. If you kiss me, I’ll vote for you. (laughter). She must have meant for Louie Nunn. Are you 18?” Nixon joked to laughter from the crowd.
He mentioned Cooper, the retiring senator. “His service to the nation and to his state over the years, how splendid it has been, and how much we will miss him.”
Nixon mentioned the tradition of great senators from Kentucky. “He was one of the great, great senators, and to follow in his footsteps there have been other great senators of both parties down through the years. We think, for example, of Alben Barkley, adding, we think, too, in more recent years, of John Sherman Cooper and Thurston Morton.”
Nixon said we need to continue that tradition.
“I don’t know of a better team that could represent Kentucky or any state in the United States than Marlow Cook and Louie Nunn. We need them both.”
The 26th Amendment became law in 1971, giving 18-year-olds the right to vote, but Kentucky was a trailblazer.
“In Kentucky 18-year-olds have had the vote since the year 1954,” Nixon said. He noted that three times he had been on the ballot in Kentucky, 1956, 1960 and 1968, “that I have always come in, or at least carried it (18-year-old vote).”
The bleachers were filled with many high school students, and students from various colleges. The 400 VIP seats were mainly taken by middle-aged prominent Republicans.
Earlier in the day, worldwide news was made when an announcement alluding to the Vietnam War may be winding down, was released.
The President also talked about trying to have good relations with Russia and China. He spoke about how Nunn had spoken so elegantly earlier in the evening about national defense. Nixon also talked of the wars in the 20th Century.
One great applause line was heard when Nixon said, “I noticed for example, that the football team, I think they are the Tomcats, aren’t they? I knew I had the name right when Happy Chandler smiled right there.”
He added, I noticed that they are No. 2, with the possibility of being No. 1. Now football is a great game, and everybody wants to be No. 1. But there is certainly nothing wrong with being number two. But let me tell you, in the kind of world in which we live, let the United States of America never be No. 2.”
The President concluded his remarks saying, “The future can be one in which the United States can play the role this nation was destined to play in building a world of peace and continuing to raise the standard of living of all of our people and increasing the opportunity for all of our people.”
After the President’s speech, the crowd started chanting, “We want Pat.” The First Lady then graciously moved around the stage, which was set at halfcourt, waving to the crowd.
An aide to the President told ADI regional editor George Wolfford that President Richard Nixon chose Ashland as the site for the rally because of being covered by media in three states. One suggestion was that Nixon wanted to come to the home area of an old friend, John T. Diedrich.
“I was dating the president of Young Republicans of the State of Kentucky,” said Heather Thomas. “That’s how we got great seats because he was over that. He was asking me if I wanted to go, and I told him that I would be happy to go if I could take Tim (brother) (laughter). I think it was Bill Sanders. I can’t remember because that’s been 50 years ago. It was great. I basically just remember going and being excited that I got to be so close, and it was a wonderful experience. Thomas said she was 17 and graduated from PBHS in 1972, and was attending Ashland Community College.
“I stood there in the back door (of the gym), and I think I got to look at President Nixon. It was probably very brief (laughter),” said Dicky Martin, current radio voice of the Ashland Tomcats. Martin was another member of PBHS’s Class of 1972, and his father, Dick Martin, was the Tomcats’ radio voice on WAMX, and was spokesperson for the Committee to Greet the President. “It was a big-time. I know how busy my dad was in that time period, because he was big, I guess in the Republican Party at that time, maybe with Paul Purvis, and Gov. Nunn. And I can remember just very vaguely about getting Secret Service approval.”
Tony Collins, also a 1972 graduate, had a connection to the rally.
“I think he had his uniform on, because he was one of them assigned to the stage, right up there in front of the stage,” Collins said of his father, Ashland policeman Frank Collins. Frank Collins was a great selection to protect the President.
“He went by The Kentuckian when he started,” Tony said of his father, who was also a well-known wrestler. He became part of the tag team the Scufflin’ Hillbillies.
“He won the Kentucky State Weight Lifting Championship,” Tony said of his dad. He thinks there is photo of his dad standing by the steps right in front of the stage. “The Ashland Police and the state troopers, they had to keep everything clear, people away from the stage. “ Tony said West Virginia Secretary of State John (Jay) W. Rockefeller IV came to the rally.
“He and dad talked, and he discussed about people wanting to run for President,” Tony said, adding of Rockeller (a Democrat), “He still wanted to honor, and supported, and respected, the office of the President.” Rockefeller was later West Virginia’s governor, and a U.S. senator.
WAMX, WCMI, WIRO were three of what was said were at least 15 radio stations that carried the rally live. Tower Cablevision also recorded the rally to broadcast later. The campaign between Nunn and Huddleston was very competitive with Huddleston winning by three percent of the vote. Nixon won a landslide victory over George McGovern, who only carried Massachusetts and the District of Columbia. Following Watergate, Nixon was encouraged by powerful Republicans to resign, and announced in a televised address on Aug. 8, 1974, that he was resigning as President. Vice President Gerald Ford became President of the United States the next day.