EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to fear of retribution against their loved ones for speaking to the press, family members of Ashland FCI inmates have asked to be anonymous. The newspaper honored that request.
ASHLAND As more families of inmates report horrendous conditions behind the walls at Ashland FCI, the Federal Bureau of Prisons have categorically denied accusations of inadequate medical care, food and safety measures in the wake of a massive COVID-19 outbreak.
Families and former inmates from all over the country called and emailed The Daily Independent throughout the week to report conditions not only in Ashland FCI, but at BOP facilities throughout the country.
At Ashland FCI, families of those incarcerated at the facility painted a picture of a lack of communication with prison officials, minimal medical care and a shortage of food.
One woman said her loved one described the COVID-19 situation as “a war zone.”
In a Nov. 24 memo sent by Ashland FCI Warden H. Allen Beard Jr. to the inmates, the warden stated that “rest assured, all appropriate CDC precautions are being taken by the Health Service department to mitigate any concerns you may have. Contact investigations are completed by and subsequent interventions have been executed to keep staff and inmates safe.”
At the time that was written, 183 inmates had tested positive, according to the internal memo — on that same day the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department had reported 174 FCI cases. Since then, that number has essentially doubled.
The latest numbers from BOP shows the 148 active inmate cases at the facility with 176 recovered — added together, it means about 33% of the inmate's population has contracted the virus. Families have reported approximately half the prison has contracted the virus, although some inmates are holding back their symptoms in order to prevent being thrown into isolation and losing their commissary purchases.
Two inmates have died, BOP has reported.
As a new development in the outbreak, multiple families have reported that their loved ones are unable to buy needed hygiene products from the commissary. BOP confirmed via email that the commissary has been halted temporarily in order to limit inmate movement — the restriction is being reviewed on a weekly basis, per the federal department.
Families have reported throughout the week that BOP is still being slow to move positive-testing COVID-19 inmates out of the general population into medical isolation. One woman reported laundry workers have tested positive, but continued their rounds, effectively spreading the virus throughout the institution.
Other work details have resumed in the facility, according to the families.
BOP categorically denied these assertions, referring to the department procedures outlined on June 19, which call for a quarantine periods whenever a transfer occurs and whenever positive cases are located in the system. The BOP did not directly answer any charges by the families regarding concerns about the age of the facility — built in 1940 — making isolation difficult and the poor ventilation preventing the airborne virus from infecting negative inmates.
Instead, a department spokesman copied and pasted portions of the BOP’s Phase 5 action plan in an email, which details the restriction on movements in all BOP facilities.
One woman reported her loved one recently contracted the virus and had to wait a few days before being able to see Medical. Once at Medical, his blood was drawn and he was given ibuprofen, according to the woman.
The food situation is still being reported as dire, with inmates receiving sack lunches and dinners that don't always have enough food inside them, according to the families.
BOP denied both accounts, stating there is enough medical staff to handle the needs of the inmates and that “most cases are asymptomatic or include mild symptoms” and that the “supply of food to inmates exceeds the required daily average caloric intake.”
Beard may be leaving soon due to a promotion, according to multiple families interviewed in this report.
When asked to confirm this, a BOP spokesperson sent back the following response:
“This is not something I can look into and answer for you as we would not discuss whether there is a possibility for such personnel changes in the future or not,” the BOP spokesperson wrote.
The numbers
As of Dec. 10, the BOP shows a little more than 153,000 inmates are serving time in the federal system, down about 23,000 from 2019. While the BOP has said it is looking into home confinement options for at-risk inmates, only 18,000 have been placed on an ankle monitor since March 2020.
Looking at the system as a whole, the BOP is tabulating 138,511 inmates in its COVID-19 counts — the remainder of their charges are either held in private prisons (14,238) or are on federal probation and hence aren’t counted, per the bureau’s website.
As of Dec. 10, the BOP shows almost 22% of its population has contracted the virus since March.
On the prison level, Ashland ranks 12th in the entire nation for current cases — Englewood FCI in Colorado and Loretto FCI in Pennsylvania have the most in the nation with 650 and 607 cases, respectively.
Releases — which do not count transfers to state judicial systems and ICE deportations — show 31,059 inmates have been cut loose from the federal system as of September this year.
If the monthly release average of 3,451 stays true for the last three months of the year, there will have been 41,412 releases this year, the second-lowest amount of BOP releases in the last nine years.
The average between 2012 and 2019 has been about 44,188 releases a year — after ballooning from a total of 24,640 in 1980 to a high of 219,298 in 2013, the federal system has been steadily whittling away at reducing the prison population.
What all these numbers show at the end of the day is, the BOP hasn’t reduced its population to free up prison space — it just hasn't had a mess of intakes this year.
If the amount of prisoners shown at the beginning of the month holds true and the 41,000 number comes to pass, then there was a little fewer than 18,000 newly incarcerated federal prisoners this year.
That's mostly thanks to the closure and limited access to the federal court system this year.
National problem
Since COVID-19 hit the country in March 2020, the American Civil Liberties Union has been working on legal cases to get information from the BOP regarding its response to the pandemic and its treatment of prisoners.
On another front, the ACLU has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of the Butner federal facility, which is actually four facilities wrapped up into one. The Butner Low FCI, the prison’s minimum-security entity, has seen the most inmate deaths throughout the BOP system, coming in at 17 deceased.
While a portion of Butner is a medical facility and houses inmates suffering from ailments such as cancer, the conditions described in the entire complex match up to what families are reporting at Ashland FCI.
Filed Oct. 26, an 89-page complaint in the Eastern District of North Carolina states prison officials have not adequately segregated COVID positive and negative inmates, are administering COVID tests too infrequently and are having positive inmates report to work duties.
The complaint also states that inmates are being placed in the Special Housing Unit — the SHU, federal speak for solitary — when testing positive, which discourages inmates from disclosing their symptoms.
Attorney Maria Morris, who is taking the lead on the Butner case, said the conditions described by the Ashland FCI families — with the notable exception of the food situation — are “pretty widespread” throughout the federal system.
“What we saw at Butner and what we're hearing at other facilities is along the same lines,” Morris said. “They’re not being taken out of their housing units, when medical is seeing them, their vital signs are taken and that's the totality of their medical care.”
Looking specifically at the Butner case, Morris said a large number of the press releases generated from inmate deaths there “indicated they were sent to the hospital in respiratory failure.”
“They waited until they couldn't breathe, which in my opinion, is too late,” Morris said.
Both inmates who have died at Ashland FCI are reported to have suffered a lack of oxygen prior to seeing medical attention. The first one died at the facility in the medical unit, while the other died at the hospital roughly eight days after being sent there due to a lack of oxygen.
Morris said one of the biggest issues is overcrowding in the facilities, which allows for these cases to spread rapidly. She said when one or two inmates are positive for COVID, prison officials seem to act too slowly — until it's too late.
While some courts are issuing preliminary injunctions to halt certain practices in the BOP, Morris said most “are unwilling to do much for people in prison.”
“The standards to prove a prison is violating someone's rights are high,” Morris said. “What's happening is, the science around COVID and what we know about is changing so fast, a lot of courts are unwilling to act right away.”
For instance, ventilation — one issue raised by the Ashland FCI families — has never really been considered in prison architecture, according to Morris. Now that COVID is known to spread through sharing the same air in a room, it’s a bigger issue, according to Morris.
“People in prisons and jails have no way to avoid getting sick,” Morris said. “They often don’t have soap or masks or access to water all the time.”
While Morris acknowledged the push for home confinement has gotten 18,000 people out of federal prison, she said the real number is a bit murky. Currently, around 8,000 people are on home confinement as of December, according to the BOP.
“It's a little unclear, but it appears 10,000 of those inmates were going to be released anyways,” Morris said. “They’re touting this number, but really, they’re not doing much to reduce these populations. You look at a place like Ashland — that’s low security. Most of these people aren’t there for a serious, violent crime like murder — why are they still holding them?”
