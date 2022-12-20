PRINCESS More families are coming forward to share their experiences with nursing home care in Boyd County following an initial report by The Daily Independent in early December.
After a video of alarming room conditions gained traction on social media, additional parties joined in outrage, alleging their family members too were subject to neglect.
While the online video lasted less than 30 seconds, the startling footage depicted bodily fluids soaking into a bed and around the floor inside a patient's room at Boyd Nursing and Rehabilitation.
The grandson of a patient at the nursing home and publisher of the video, Kyle White, said more than 30 individuals contacted him reverberating White's belief that neglectful practices have been in place for far too long at the care home.
Following that article, Robin Pollack reached out to tell her story.
On June 17, 2021, Pollack's 84-year-old grandmother entered Boyd County Nursing and Rehabilitation to receive rehab services.
At the time of Ferrell White's (an unknown relationship to that of the above mentioned White) admittance, Pollack said she only needed minor mobility assistance during restroom trips and getting in and out of bed.
Two months later, Pollack said her grandmother was entirely bedridden and died just eight days following her stay at Boyd County.
"Within five days of her getting there we were already looking for a new facility but because of the lack of availability, she was there for that long," Pollack said.
"She went from walking on a walker and cooking her own meals and doing her own laundry to being bedridden," Pollack said, blaming the quick decline of her grandmother to medication errors.
Pollack said she typically visited her grandmother three to four times a week during her stay, and recorded a disregard in her care a number of times.
According to Pollack, her grandmother received a Parkinson's diagnosis years before her arrival to the facility — but due to her medical team being able to concoct specific medications and dosages, her condition was manageable.
On one instance she arrived to learn that her grandmother had yet to receive her daily medications and when they would finally arrive, she said, she would receive two to three times her allotted dosage as a way to "catch her up" on medication she had missed throughout the day.
Pollack went on to explain the catastrophic response in one's body when medication is delivered all at once instead of over a period of time (how it's typically prescribed). "It can even cause psychosis," Pollack said.
On another visit Pollack again noted that her grandmother's medication had still not been administered and, being a nurse by profession, Pollack offered to pull and give them herself.
Pollack said she was beyond disappointed when she discovered her grandmother could no longer swallow her medication and her speech was slurred — reasons she was prescribed medication to begin with.
When her grandmother was at risk of choking on her medications and could no longer swallow them, Pollack said she witnessed her grandmother get reprimanded by a nurse for "wasting" medication since it had to be thrown away if she could no longer take it.
Pollack said her grandmother required injections several times a day for Parkinson's. Without a special program her grandmother qualified for, Pollack said the medication cost $30,000 a month.
On several occasions, Pollack claims she asked to see the medication and vials to ensure it was being administered, but despite being power of attorney, staff members said they couldn't provide the patient's records or couldn't find the medication to prove the changing levels which would indicate it's level of use, she said.
On top of the alleged medication concerns, Pollack said her grandmother suffered from numerous ulcers on her bottom from immobility and sustained skin tears to her labia.
When Pollack inquired with her grandmother to determine the cause of the injuries to her genitals, she noted a time her Foley catheter was "jerked maybe too hard."
"That should've never happened," Pollack said.
After only 60 days in the care of Boyd County Nursing and Rehab, Pollack's grandmother had lost 40 pounds and could no longer eat, Pollack said.
"She died of aspiration pneumonia," Pollack said before explaining the combination of her inability to swallow correctly or move about on her own resulted in her death.
"I've tried to get ahold of anyone," Pollack said, explaining that she has reached out to two local attorneys who she said couldn't be bothered with reading through pages of notes Pollack had recorded of negligence observed inside the nursing home.
In the first diary-style entry, Pollack noted the odor of urine permeating through the halls, which she says was her first red flag.
"The smell is shocking," Pollack wrote. "... I could hear someone yelling repeatedly for help; passed two staff members who were ignoring it. Arrived to grandma's room to find she was the one calling for help."
"She was on the lower edge of the bed, barely still on the mattress, warning that she was about to slide off," Pollack continued, noting that her grandmother's call light was out of her reach.
"Her voice was hoarse and when asked what caused it, she stated she had been yelling for quite some time without being assisted," Pollack entered the day after her grandmother's admittance.
When asked if the issue truly boiled down to the "short staffed" commonly used explanation, Pollack said, "as a nurse, I can tell you that staffing ratio is absolutely criminal. Absolutely criminal."
"I maybe saw four employees at the same time the entire time I was there," Pollack said, adding that one nurse was in charge of passing out medications to a 60-room facility.
Pollack said she witnessed first-hand that call lights would go unanswered for 45-plus minutes if they were answered at all.
But Pollack doesn't blame the staff individually, saying it's physically impossible to keep up with the demand of that many patients on a handful of nurses.
"It's the ones running it," she said. "They don't know or seem to care what's going on out on that floor."
"You have an obligation, if you don’t have the staff, you don’t have the room for more patients and thats just how it is," recalling that on the day her grandmother was discharged that a new patient was being dropped off.
"They've gotten away with so much," Pollack continued, saying the owner and operators of the facilities seem to lack accountability.
Pollack said she contacted the officer of the facility and charge nurses with not a single inclination that her concerns were heard.
As a last resort, Pollack said she contacted the press — believing that at the very least, telling the public could ensure it doesn't happen to anyone else's loved ones.
"We don't want money," Pollack assured, just that no other family would experience what hers has.
According to research conducted by The Daily Independent, Boyd County Nursing and Rehab's owner's name is also attached to ownership at Carter Nursing and Rehabilitation, Elliot Nursing and Rehab, South Shore Nursing and Rehab, Wurtland Nursing and Rehab and others throughout Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio.
A spokesperson of Boyd County Nursing and Rehab, Caryn Coppotelli, did provide a statement to The Daily Independent earlier this month:
"We want our community, residents and Care Team to know they have a voice and that their voice is welcomed. We know that we only grow stronger and provide better care by listening to those voices. Residents and their individual care are at the upmost of importance and we fully understand and accept the weight of that responsibility. Any time an issue or concern arises, regardless of what those entail, it is taken seriously and with deep attention. Our response will always be to conduct a thorough investigation and provide any additional steps as follow up. However, often times, the findings of our investigations cannot be shared publicly as we want to fully ensure that privacy, trust and dignity remain. Our contact as we work through any incident, is always with the appointed/immediate family member.
If any resident, family, etc. have a concern they want to voice, we welcome them to reach out to the Executive Director to work towards a quick resolution. However, there are multiple additional options that can be used to bring any feedback to our attention. An anonymous compliance hotline, accessed 24/7, is also encouraged to be used. Information to contact Lighthouse is phone: (833) 240-0009, website: www.lighthouse-services.com/boydnr. We thank the community of Boyd County for the opportunity to provide continued care."
Pollack said her grandmother, Ferrell White, was a longtime school teacher from Raceland and was largely loved by her students.
"They deserve the chance to stand up for her," Pollack said.
