CATLETTSBURG In the time it took for a man to walk his dog, police said the now twice-accused arsonist Chris Childers torched a house on Gallaher Street.
At a bond hearing Thursday in Boyd County Circuit Court, Officer Chase Serrano said Childers asked a neighbor for a lighter on Sept. 22. The neighbor, who was walking his dog, tossed the lighter to Childers and went on down to a telephone pole roughly 75 yards away.
When the neighbor turned back around, that’s when he saw Childers’ home on fire.
Another neighbor spotted Childers fleeing from the scene as well, according to Serrano.
The fire occurred just a few houses down from where Childers’ mother perished in a blaze in 2018. Childers was charged in that case, but public defender Brian Hewlett got him acquitted in 2021.
According to Serrano, Childers was living at the house on Gallaher by trading work on the house in lieu of rent. At the time, he was living there with a female — court testimony was unclear as to the nature of the relationship — but she moved out after Childers began acting erratic.
Serrano testified that Childers had told the female that the house she moved to “would become her tomb.”
When Childers was picked up later that day, he told detectives the house needed electrical work and that could’ve been the source of the fire. Hewlett, once again representing Childers, grabbed onto that in cross examination, asking about the condition of the house and whether or not any outlets were exposed.
Serrano said while evidence was collected on behalf of Ashland Fire, he doesn’t know the results of the arson investigation.
Childers also told police various stories, such as going to a friend’s house, doing door-to-door sales with a 9-year-old girl and going off on other tangents.
As established in the last trial, Childers has a history of substance abuse and mental illness. Hewlett pointed out Childers going on tangents isn’t uncommon.
Hewlett pressed Serrano on the interview, clarifying that Childers denied going back to the house after borrowing the lighter and he did not admit to setting the house on fire.
After taking in all the evidence, Judge John Vincent said he’d think about it and issue a ruling at a later date.