OLIVE HILL A lawsuit served Tuesday on the Olive Hill mayor states the mayor used his authority to hold up a building permit over a parking dispute.
Per the lawsuit filed by Tranquility Property Management, the company has had a building permit held up since September 2022 because the mayor, Jerry Callihan, and one of the business owners has bad blood between each other.
Callihan blamed other companies owned by the Judd family — Tonya Bond-Judd and Shawn C. Judd – namely a A Center for Change for causing parking issues at his family's restaurant, according to the suit.
Those parking issues have in turn caused a downturn in business for Callihan's restaurant, per the suit.
According to the suit, building inspector Taylor Duncan told the Judds on Valentine's Day 2023 that he was ready to issue a permit, but the mayor told him not to unless the company came to the next Olive Hill City Council meeting and requested it.
"Attendance of City Council meeting is not a condition precedent to obtaining a building permit in the City of Olive Hill nor any other party of the Commonwealth of Kentucky," the suit states.
The suit is asking for the Carter County Circuit Court to order the city of Olive Hill to issue the permits and wants a compensation from the city, the mayor and Duncan for any economic harm from the condition of the building while it waited in limbo for repairs.
