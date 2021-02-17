RUSSELL An astute hotel manager, a bit of leg work and a tendency for a suspected drug dealer to return time after time to the same bed led to the biggest meth bust in Russell city limits, according to court documents.
Marquis S. Glass, 29, was arrested Feb. 1 following an investigation by the Tri-State Narcotics Team, an interstate drug task force consisting of the DEA, the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, the Russell Police Department, the Flatwoods Police Department and the St. Albans (West Virginia) PD.
According to a federal criminal complaint filed Feb. 11, the DEA received information Jan. 22 that the manager of the Russell Best Western stumbled upon some shards of methamphetamine occupied by Glass.
An agent came out and collected the evidence, then gathered through surveillance footage an unidentified black man — later determined to be Glass — had checked into the room a few days prior, paying for his stay in cash, the complaint states.
Further investigative leg work determined Glass had also checked into the same hotel on Jan. 13, court records show.
On Jan. 31, investigators received a call from the manager that the same feller had checked into a room at the Best Western, records show.
Drug officers conducted surveillance and saw Glass leave the room, hop into a white GMC pickup truck and leave the hotel, the complaint states. Officers confirmed it was the same man, then took a sniff near the room and smelled weed, according to the records.
With all the evidence gathered, investigators swore out a state search warrant on Feb. 1, records show.
When officers arrived to carry it out, Glass was walking out of his room — records show when he spotted the law, he tried to dart back inside, but was detained.
Inside the room, officers spotted a large yellow bag full of meth on the bathroom counter, scales and a complimentary cup with a bit of meth residue inside, records show.
After being read his rights, Glass is quoted in the criminal complaint as stating, “You got me red-handed and can I plead guilty?”
Through discussions with Glass, officers gathered the suspect was from Detroit, Michigan, and was fixing to get down to Florida real soon, records show.
In total, records show officers found 2.9 pounds of meth, $7,399 in cash and two bags of weed inside the room.
Glass was supposed to be arraigned Tuesday, but due to inclement weather the case has been postponed until further notice.
