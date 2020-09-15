CATLETTSBURG An attempted murder suspect has been indicted by a Boyd County grand jury on charges relating to the assault of correctional officers.
Lyle E. Ruggles, 38, of Wilimington, Ohio, has been sitting in the Boyd County Detention Center since mid-March after police said he he rammed a man in the 400 block of 31st Street with a Jeep, pinning him to the house.
Neighbors at the scene said Ruggles and the victim had an ongoing argument in the lead-up to the attack. A grand jury indicted him on an attempted murder and other charges back in June.
On Sept. 8, Ruggles was indicted on two counts of third-degree assault of a correctional officer, in connection with an Aug. 31 incident. If convicted on those charges, he faces between one and five years in prison on each count.
The grand jury also filed a first-degree persistent felony offender enhancement against Ruggles, which reveals a history of violent crime in the man’s past.
The enhancement paperwork states Ruggles was convicted of aggravated robbery in Ohio back in 1999, robbery in Ohio in 2009 and first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief in two separate Boyd County cases in 2018.
(606) 326-2653 |