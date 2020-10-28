ASHLAND Commissioner Matt Perkins took a test drive in the mayor’s seat due to the absence of Mayor Steve Gilmore when he presided over a short meeting Wednesday morning to finalize a $239,750 increase in the Summit Water Tower project.
The increase from $493,504 to $733,254 is still well below the $3 million cost for a complete replacement of the tower, according to City Engineer Steve Cole.
The original bid made for the recoating and repainting of the water tower was made prior to draining the tower and getting inside of it, Cole said. Upon inspection inside the tower, Cole said crews discovered between 30 to 35 beams supporting the roof of the tower were rotted due to chlorine concentration over the years.
“A water tower is like a cave,” Cole said. “You have to drain it in order to get in there and see it. Then you have to get lights up in there to see.”
Cole likened the rot of the steel beams to a water leak in the roof of a house. If allowed to drip over time, a leak in a home’s roof will rot out the supporting rafters. In this case, evaporation from the chlorine used in the water rises up and rots out the steel beams over time.
With about 60 years of use prior to this overhaul, City Manager Mike Graese said he could find nowhere in city records that the tank had any servicing over those years.
To put that into perspective, this tank has been holding water since at least the Lyndon B. Johnson administration.
Cole estimated that once the new beams are in place and the tower has been recoated, it should extend the tower’s lifetime by another 40-50 years.
Here’s what the city commission also decided upon during its short meeting Wednesday:
• Finalized an $18,248 decrease in the under drain and media replacement at the water treatment plant.
• Cut a $165,956 to Tech Coat Inc. for the the aforementioned project.
