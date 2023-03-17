CATLETTSBURG The sole heir to the estate of a man killed at Boyd County Detention Center in 2018 pleaded guilty Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court.
Herbert Moore Jr., 50, of Ashland, is the brother to Michael Lee Moore who was allegedly murdered by four Boyd County jailers.
Despite inheriting over a million dollars after his brother’s death from the jail’s insurance company, Moore Jr. has continuously found himself in legal hot water, seemingly catching up with him on Friday.
Facing one count of wanton endangerment, three counts of possession of a handgun and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Moore Jr. appeared before Boyd Circuit Judge George Davis to enter a guilty plea.
In exchange for his plea, prosecuting attorneys recommended a 10-year sentence, seemingly bringing Moore Jr.’s string of felony convictions to an end, at least for a decade.
The most recent incident occurred on Aug. 11, when Moore Jr. contacted police to report a bloodbath in his home after he fired weapons into the ceiling at the sound of someone talking and into a “person” standing in a doorway.
According to court documents, once police responded to his residence on Valley View Road, they didn’t find any wounded individuals, and only discovered firearms possessed by Moore, a convicted felon multiple times.
According to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Gary Conn, a subsequent search resulted in two separate cases for Moore Jr.
In February 2020, Moore was charged with first-degree robbery, fourth-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree terroristic threatening, DUI, receiving stolen property, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and speeding.
At the time of those acquired charges (after Moore Jr. chased a woman and an infant with a gun) he was out on bond after he allegedly waltzed into the Ashland PNC bank under the influence, fell asleep while talking to a teller with a gun in his possession.
According to the most recent indictment, Moore Jr. has been convicted of a felony eight times.
Moore Jr. requested a pre-sentence investigation prior to his official sentencing, which takes about three to four weeks to complete, according to a court official on Friday.
Moore Jr.’s official sentencing is scheduled to occur on April 14.