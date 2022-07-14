LLOYD Zack Moore will take the role of assistant principal at Greenup County High School.
Moore was selected by the school’s Site Based Decision Making Council to begin immediately.
He brings 24 years of experience in education with him to the office. Moore has been a classroom teacher, high school football coach and a college football coach. Most recently, Moore has served in the Greenup County district as the physical education teacher and head football coach.
Moore will continue to coach the football team through 2022 as he transitions into his administrative role since the move is occurring during football season, according to the district. Following the completion of the season, he will step away to focus on his role as a high school administrator.
“I’m humbled by the opportunity to continue working with the students and staff at Greenup County High School,” said Moore. “My four years at GCHS have been a blast. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here and will do my very best to serve every individual who walks through our doors.”