LOUISA The annual Septemberfest in Louisa drew crowds from all over the area this weekend as fans of local musicians who have “made good” nationally — and internationally returned to their hometown to perform.
“I think Septemberfest is always a homecoming,” Louisa Mayor Harold Slone said of the event.
Slone said the time of year was popular for school reunions and family reunions, and Septemberfest fit right in with that theme as people returned to the area to see friends and family they haven’t seen in a while in a festival atmosphere complete with entertainment and festival food.
“This year we had a massive entertainment lineup,” Slone said, “and that led to the monster crowds we had this year. We had Ricky Skaggs on Friday night and Tyler Childers on Saturday night. We call it the ‘Country Music Highway Homecoming’ and had everyone who is from Lawrence County that’s on the Country Music Highway sign back to Louisa for one weekend.”
The entertainment was free to the public, he said, due to the generosity of the event sponsors.
The weekend event included classic car shows, a wide variety of vendors and a “window contest” where local businesses went all out decorating their storefronts with the Country Music Highway Homecoming theme for the event.
There was a parade along the same central theme which included local political candidates, floats, emergency vehicles, sports teams, cheerleaders and civic groups, as well as the homecoming court and beauty pageant winners.
Over a hundred vendors filled the city, as well as a craft show and sale, carnival and fishing tournament.
“It’s exciting to have all our artists come home on the same weekend,” Slone said. “And what makes it more exciting is that a lot of people — about half — haven’t seen Tyler since he made his success. So, I’d say getting to see him at home again for free was a special treat for a lot of people.”
Tyler Childers is a native of Lawrence County, just south of Louisa, Slone said.
“And we had every one of them,” Slone said of Lawrence County’s talented natives. “We had Tyler, Larry Cordle, Ricky Skaggs, Noah Thompson and Don Rigsby. The only one we didn’t have was the late, great Keith Whitley. Keith isn’t actually from Louisa, but he’s on our sign because the turn off to get to him is here in Lawrence County.
“It was a great weekend,” Slone said on Sunday. “We had a little bit of rain, but it was good weather for at least 80% of the festival. and without question, it was record numbers for us.”
The festival has run for 34 years, and began as The Potato Festival, Slone said, but transitioned to Septemberfest after only a few years. With this year’s success and large crowds, Slone said the city is already thinking on how they can increase the enjoyment of the public for next year.
Ideas are floating around, but all he can say it this point is to wait and see, according to Slone.