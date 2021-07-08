This Saturday will mark the beginning of the Little League State Softball Tournament at the new sports park in Grayson.
The tournament will host 14 teams, four of which are local, with seven districts and three divisions involved. Teams will play from Saturday through Thursday, and possibly into Friday if necessary. East Carter graduate and University of Alabama athlete Montana Fouts will throw out the first pitch on Saturday at 2.
Grayson Sports Park Manager Grant Harper said tournaments such as this one are the reason behind the sports park, and are what will make the park a successful economic driver for not only Grayson and Carter County, but for the rest of the region as well.
“Tourism is an extremely competitive industry,” Harper said. “There have been attempts in the past to improve Grayson’s tourism footprint, but I believe the sports park is going to be very successful in doing so.”
Harper said the economic development aspect of bringing 14 teams to Grayson to play is very broad.
“The window of that industry is about 6 to 13 years of age,” he said, adding that along with softball, the park will also host various other sports such as youth baseball, soccer and football.
“This includes club teams, and what we consider all-star teams, that travel within their region — and sometimes outside of their region — to play sports in different tournaments and events. The economic enrichment will be across the board, so to speak, and impact hotels, restaurants and other local businesses.”
From an economic standpoint, Harper said the infusion of tourism dollars will have a dramatic impact in nearly every service-related business in the area. Families will be staying at local hotels, buying food from local restaurants and purchasing gas from local service stations. They will also be shopping at other local businesses over the course of the weeklong event, supporting the community. It is money that would not otherwise have been invested in the area, Harper said.
Grayson Mayor George Steele said the tournament will bring in people from all over the state of Kentucky.
“I think the impact is going to be immediate and positive,” Steele said. “And I believe that it will most likely spill over into Boyd and Greenup counties as well. We had a great opening weekend. It was very successful and a lot of people were enjoying themselves. And I believe the sports park is good for the community in every aspect.”
The park is still under construction, Steele said, but the baseball and softball facilities are finished and “up and running,” as are the playground areas.
“Grayson has needed this for a long time,” Steele said. “But I drove by today and saw parents out there playing with their kids, and enjoying the park. And that makes me very optimistic about the future.”
Ripken State
Grayson Sports Park isn’t the only athletic complex playing host to a state tournament this weekend.
The Cal Ripken 7U All-Star State Baseball Tournament is scheduled for today through Sunday at the Boyd County Optimist Fields.