FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2009, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter, right, laughs, as his former Vice President Walter Mondale speaks during a reopening ceremony for the newly resigned Carter Presidential Library in Atlanta. Carter was also celebrating his 85th birthday. Mondale, a liberal icon who lost the most lopsided presidential election after bluntly telling voters to expect a tax increase if he won, died Monday, April 19, 2021. He was 93. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)