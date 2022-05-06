What started as a Facebook group has turned into an area get-together for mothers in the Tri-State.
Carly Conley Thomas started the group “AKY Area Moms” on Jan. 4. It already has 1,300 members.
“The purpose of this group was to facilitate connections between moms and kids, and also promote activities in our area to get moms and kids involved,” Thomas said. “I didn’t expect the group to take off as it did, but I have since obtained nonprofit for our organization.”
The apparent next step will be Momference, a free conference for moms, set for 1 p.m. May 14 at The Highlands Museum and Discovery Center.
Thomas said the event will offer one place where mothers and children can obtain a variety of information and expects about 100 to attend.
Thomas said she believes the Facebook group took off because there was a need to be filled.
“A lot of moms in our area have a difficult time making mom friends and/or finding activities for their kids,” Thomas said. “Our group encourages both, and we often hold group activities to facilitate these connections throughout the community.”
She said she knows first hand.
“As a mom myself, I know it’s hard to get yourself and your children involved,” Thomas said. “I want moms to be able to access different information in one place, to make their lives a little bit easier.”
Momference will include a car seat safety demonstration by Kim Jenkins of the Ashland Police Department; Emily Chaney will discuss mental illness in motherhood; Dr. Leah Chicunque of King's Daughters Pediatrics and Brittany Roach of Aspen Counseling will discuss mental health therapy for moms and children; Maddy Ryan-Dixon will talk about balancing life in motherhood; Amanda Bias from Necco will discuss foster parenting; Tiffany Jobe of Hope’s Place will talk about the signs of child abuse; and a representative of the Ashland Area YMCA will offer information about child care and kids activities.
A variety of vendors will be set up, offering information about their stores or services and some will have items for sale. Thomas said there also will be free food and prizes.
“From the beginning, my vision was to put on a free event so that all moms could have access to this event and information, even if that meant paying for it out of my own pocket,” she said. “However, we have had so many amazing sponsors that we have everything covered, and some money left over.”
She said the leftover money will be donated to Hope’s Place.
(606) 326-2661 |