CATLETTSBURG A liquored-up Westwood man wound up in the back of a Boyd County Sheriff’s cruiser Sunday, following a series of events that involved being left at a laundromat by his mother, a criminal citation states.
Jesse A. Hernandez, 49, was charged Sunday in district court with menacing, resisting arrest, third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree assault and public intoxication. As of Tuesday, Hernandez was being held at the county jail on $1,000 bond.
According to a criminal citation, Hernandez had been drinking all day when he went to the laundromat with his mother. The mother later told deputies she left Hernandez there because he was plastered and wouldn’t leave her alone, court records show.
Hernandez found his way back to the house and began arguing with his mother again, records show. That’s when Mom called the law, according to deputies.
The first deputy immediately smelled booze on Hernandez’s breath, the citation notes. When speaking with the victim, Hernandez kept interrupting the deputy, so he was asked to sit down on the steps, records show.
When a second deputy arrived, Hernandez got belligerent again, according to the citation. That second deputy tried to detain Hernandez, who began to put up a tussle, records show. The first deputy, who was taking the mother’s report, had to intervene and the two lawmen were able to put the cuffs on Hernandez, the citation states.
While being placed into the cruiser, deputies said Hernandez kicked an officer in the knee.
Inside the cruiser, Hernandez told a deputy he would “find us outside of work and take care of us,” the citation states.
After a shift patrol sergeant arrived to help take statements from Hernandez and various witnesses, he was lodged at the county jail without any further incidents, according to court records.
