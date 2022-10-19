ASHLAND Mitch Pritchard is a simple man — he lives to ride and rides to live.
A construction worker by trade, Pritchard tries to live as cheap as he can to do what he loves most in life — riding motorcycles.
Part of that passion includes buying bikes and fixing them up for resale — like any hobby-turned-side hustle, Pritchard said it's more about paying for the passion rather than turning it into a business.
"I don't have much and I don't need much," he said. "All I want to do is pay for the gas to put into the bikes."
Around four or five years ago, Pritchard said he was riding on U.S. 52 when he ran into a fellow motorcyclist named John Tidd. Tidd, according to Pritchard, said he was a fan of Pritchard's Instagram account highlighting his motorcycles online.
"We just started hanging out from there," Pritchard said. "He was a good guy, at least I thought."
According to Pritchard, that friendship would lead to a Molotov cocktail thrown on a bike, a citizen-driven manhunt on social media and ultimately a chase at a homeless encampment in Russell.
Before getting into all that, Pritchard said it all started a few months back up in a town outside of Detroit.
Tidd was down on his luck, jumping from couch to couch, so Pritchard said he took him in. He had a bike up in near Detroit he wanted was fixing to swap the motor on and make a little bit of money — Tidd said he'd like to head on up with him.
So Pritchard, Tidd and another friend went up there and that's when Pritchard said he noticed something off about Tidd.
"We went to sleep, but it turns out he was getting high on Robitussin," Pritchard said. "I didn't know he had problem with it."
Tidd was downstairs in the lobby acting erratic, according to Pritchard. One thing led to another, the law got called and Tidd wound up in the hospital for monitoring.
With hotel rooms burning up what little money Pritchard said he made on the job, he made the decision to head back to the Ashland area, leaving Tidd up there.
When he got back to the area, Pritchard said moved Tidd's belongings out of his home and cut the man out of his life.
That began a war of words over Facebook, with barbs traded and dirty laundry aired. Pritchard said he was blocked from Tidd's page, but he got word that the former friend was dragging his name through the mud.
"I got mad and I've done a lot to work on my anger issues," Pritchard said. "But he was straight badmouthing me when I was trying to help him out."
Pritchard said he became concerned for his safety, so he installed cameras around his house to keep an eye on the property — he said he was seeing a side of Tidd he'd never seen before.
"To me, he was always a nice guy, nothing hard about him. Very Christian, or at least that's how he portrayed himself," he said. "I never felt unsafe with him. But I was concerned about what would happen to my property."
Then in the early morning hours of Aug. 6, Pritchard said he received a notification of activity in his driveway.
He saw a man walk up the driveway, chuck a glass bottle onto the seat of a motorcycle causing a flash of flames to spread, then run back to a parked pickup truck and speed off.
Immediately, Pritchard ran outside, but the flames were already out.
"It was raining a little bit, so that kept the flames from spreading," he said. "It pretty much burned up right there. It was a shame — I had just bought the bike that day. But I was able to fix it and it runs great."
Judging by the situation, the truck and the body language of the would-be arsonist, Pritchard said thought it was Tidd.
So he reported the incident to police, did a little sleuthing on his own and turned over what he found out, Pritchard said.
With that evidence, Ashland Police were able to present it to a grand jury, who indicted a month to the day of the Molotov incident.
"I felt like I'd been heard finally," Pritchard said. "And I felt like somebody was going to hold this guy accountable for once."
In the background of the Tidd-Pritchard feud, court records show Tidd was wreaking havoc in one woman's life.
According to affidavits filed in Ironton Municipal Court, on July 26 Tidd attempted to break into the home of an ex-girlfriend by trying to pry open the basement door with a screwdriver.
He sent a video to the victim, stating as much, according to the affidavit.
Then on Aug. 20, Tidd threatened the same woman's ex-husband because the two were attempting to reconcile, court records show.
In that case, Tidd said he was going to destroy the man's truck — police picked him up, but cut him loose because they didn't have any evidence on him, court records show.
The next morning, records show the victims found the truck with three out of four tires on the truck slashed.
"There was a lot of people who wanted to see him behind bars," Pritchard said. "So, we were all kind of working together to find him so the police could arrest him."
The trouble was, Tidd was transit — he didn't have a home, so tracking him down wasn't as a simple as police officer looking up his last known address, going there and arresting him.
Pritchard said he received some videos of Tidd's latest encampment and was able to tell where he was at.
"You know that hill directly across from the Russell-Ironton Bridge?" Pritchard said. "I'd ridden up in there when I was younger, so I knew the area pretty well. There's a utilities up there, not much of anything."
On a lark, Pritchard went up the hill and found a "pretty nice hobo setup." But no Tidd.
But as he was leaving, that's when he spotted him.
"Whenever I have a confrontation or something, I pull my cell phone out and start rolling," Pritchard said. "That's what I did here."
With a female friend of his escorting Tidd, Pritchard filmed the encounter with him while on the phone with police explaining their location.
Eventually Tidd was picked up by relative and taken to a house in Raceland — police tracked him down and put him under arrest.
Tidd is now at the Boyd County Detention Center awaiting trial.
Pritchard said he hopes the whole situation might be a wakeup call for his former friend.
"Maybe this is the rock-bottom he needed to get his life together," he said. "Either way, knowing he's in jail means I know I can sleep through the night without worrying about what's going to happen to my property."
(606) 326-2653 |