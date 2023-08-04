CANNONSBURG A drive-thru food distribution project by the Facing Hunger Foodbank assisted more than 100 families at Boyd County High School on Friday.
The non-profit organization aims to relieve food insecurity across 17 tri-state counties, serving 130,000 people — and 37,000-plus children.
Facing Hunger Foodbank reports in Boyd County more than 15% of the population live with food insecurity — or lack the ability to buy nutritious food items. Of that 15% of individuals living without proper access to food, 20% are children.
On Friday, the parking lot of Boyd County's football field included an organized line of cars, each receiving enough food to provide at least three meals for their families.
A handful of volunteers — including Boyd County Superintendent Bill Boblett and Julie Profitt, the coordinator for Family Resource-West — checked in the convoy of vehicles or loaded up trunks and front seats with large watermelons, milk, eggs and other assortments of food items.
Among those hard at work, Mobile Coordinator Dana Taylor said it was the organization's first time at Boyd County High School, but aimed to spread outreach by setting up again in the future.
"I like being able to help the community and give back. I don't want to see nobody go without," Taylor said.
"Some of the stories I've heard are so heart-touching," Taylor said.
In his experience, Taylor said a woman had once shown up to a distribution site after she had lost a large portion of her food stamps.
"She had just eaten her last meal. If it wasn't for use, she would've went without," Taylor added.
"Whether we give a few days or a week's worth of food, it's about trying to help people in need as much as we can," Taylor said.
Taylor said the organization has no true requirement for anyone requesting assistance, either.
"You never know what someone is going through at the moment," Taylor said, "There's no judgement. If you've lost your job, going through a divorce ... show up and we'll load the car up."
The mobile food pantry relies heavily on volunteers, like Send Relief, who was present on Friday.
"We couldn't do it without our volunteers," Taylor said, motioning to Boblett and other Boyd County school employees.
"They haven't hesitated to do anything we asked them to," Taylor said.
If interested in volunteering, contact Liz Watson, Facing Hunger Foodbank's Community Relations Officer at (304) 523-6029 ext. 26 or visit www.facinghunger.org.
Facing Hunger Foodbank has planned additional mobile pantries in the area in the near future:
• Aug. 8: Boyd Co. // Seed Harvest: 105 36th St., Catlettsburg, KY 11 a.m.-noon
• Aug. 10: Lawrence Co. (Ky.) // OVP Louisa: 108 West Madison St. Louisa, KY 10:30-11:30 a.m.
• Aug. 15: Lawrence Co. (Ohio) // Fayette Township Fire Dept.: 7681 County Road 1, South Point, OH, 10-11 a.m.
• Aug. 29: Lawrence Co. (Ky.) // Goodwill Louisa 102 Blairs Way, Louisa, KY 11 a.m.-noon
• Aug. 31: Lawrence Co. (Ohio) // Central Christian Church 1542 7th St, Ironton, OH 11 a.m.-noon
