RACELAND Although strong opinions could be found against the question, many voters with whom The Daily Independent spoke Tuesday expressed indifference toward the liquor referendum.
The question posed to voters asked whether or not alcohol sales should be permitted in South Shore, the town of Greenup, Raceland and the Honeywell precinct, which includes River Bend Golf Club in Argillite.
Sallie Fields, a voter at the Raceland polling station, said she was against opening up liquor sales in those areas.
“If they have really tight rules, maybe it would be OK,” she said. “But I don't want to have a bar on every corner.”
Amanda Manning said the liquor ordinance was “a nope.”
“That's a nope for me,” she said. “We don't do that. We go to church; we do not do that.”
Derek Clifton told The Daily Independent he voted yes to the ordinance, but it didn't make him hop into his car and head out to the polling station on Tuesday.
“I was a little shocked to see it on the ballot, but it doesn't bother me either way,” he said. “I voted yes for the convenience.”
Keith McGranahan said he came out to the polls to vote in the Congressional races. However, like Clifton, upon seeing it on the ballot he was “all for it.”
“I think we should be wet,” he said.
Three other voters asked about the liquor ordinance didn't express too much concern either way.
(606) 326-2653 |