CATLETTSBURG The skeletal remains found July 9 in South Point have been identified as belonging to Boyd County man Eddie Tate Jr., who went missing in March 2021.
Tate went missing on March 7, 2021, a few days shy of his 33rd birthday, according to Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods. A missing persons report was filed and investigation was launched, but Woods said each lead turned cold.
"We tried pinging his cell phone, we followed different leads and witness reports and nothing turned up," Woods said. "At the time, we weren't able to determine if he disappeared under suspicious circumstances or if he'd left voluntarily."
Along with Tate, a 2005 white Chevrolet Cobalt he was driving also went disappeared.
On July 9, South Point Police were dispatched to the town's train bridge after human remains were found by passerbys in a heavily wooded area. Detective Craig Brafford of South Point Police described the remains as skeletal upon discovery.
A couple items found on scene led authorities to believe the skeleton was Tate. Dental records analyzed by the Boyd County and Lawrence County Coroner's Offices positively identified it.
On Friday, next of kin were notified prior to the release of the information to the press. A cause or manner of death has not been determined — the Boyd County Sheriff's Office and the South Point Police Department are treating it as a suspicious death and a joint investigation is under way.
While Tate's body has been found, what's still missing is the white Chevy Cobalt.
Police said the car is two-door and has a dent in the hood. Its license plate number is Kentucky registration BJK056.
Anyone with any information regarding the location of the car is asked to call the Boyd County Sheriff's Office at (606) 739-5135 or Det. Brafford at the South Point Police Department at (740) 377-4011.
