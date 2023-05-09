RUSSELL As Miss Kentucky, Hannah Edelen said she has driven more than 65,000 miles, made 350-plus stops along the way and visited roughly 85 schools. On her latest stop, Edelen visited Russell Middle School on Monday.
Starstruck sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students crowded the gymnasium while Edelen talked success and how she spent her early days on a farm in Springfield — all while donning her signature sash and crown.
Edelen told the students that although she walked the walk and appeared as if she had it all together, life wasn't always easy.
During childhood, Edelen said her mother suffered from a brain tumor and her father worked day and night to support her family, so Edelen leaned toward her main support system: her grandma, Bessie.
"My grandma taught patience; she taught me to dream big and be myself," Edelen said of Bessie, taking with her the belief that she was capable of more than what the farm had provided.
As a first-generation college graduate, Edelen said there were times in her university years she felt like she didn't belong, drawing similarities to the "in-between" phase the middle schoolers before her experienced.
"I was feeling like an imposter. How did I do this?" Edelen recalled.
Through hard work and determination, Edelen said she eventually ran for student government at Northern Kentucky University and held the position of Student Body President.
"Big things happen when you believe in yourself," Edelen reminded.
After spending time in Washington, D.C., as a communications intern following graduation, Edelen said she realized that wasn't quite for her, and realigned herself with her childhood dream of becoming a teacher.
When furthering her education following undergrad, Edelen said she stumbled upon the Miss Kentucky scholarship where she competed in various categories such as interviewing, talent (Edelen went with clogging), talking and walking confidentially.
The 25-year-old said she received more than $20,000 in scholarship monies, a brand new car and became "Kentucky's teacher."
Edelen said middle school is the time to start thinking about what life will look like after school.
Step 1, according to Edelen, was identifying one's passion.
Criss-crossing across the gym floor, Edelen presented the microphone to various participating students after asking what their passions were.
A series of answers included drawing, baseball, "animals, like monkeys," and various video games.
Edelen elaborated by outlining a step-by-step guide toward creating the life one desires: Finding a passion, learning all you can, applying action to your goals, nurturing yourself and building tenacity.
In closing, Edelen said one of the quickest ways to build confidence was by announcing your name with "power and punch."
In following instructions to stand, each middle schooler stood on their feet and shouted their first and last names with fierceness in stances that mimicked a superhero.
One lucky eighth-grader was called out of the crowd to puff out his chest, place his hands on his hips and declare his first and last name with confidence, as taught by Edelen.
"I am," he said with a brief pause, "Mister Kentucky."
(606) 326-2652 |