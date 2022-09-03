CATLETTSBURG Emma Lee Vinson, daughter of Donald and Jeanie Vinson of Flatwoods, was named Miss Flame 2023 at this year’s pageant.
Other winners are:
First Runner-Up — Libby Hope Davis, daughter of Randy and Lisa Davis of Rush.
Second Runner-Up and Most Photogenic — Alexis Marie Russell, daughter of Harold and Amber Holley of Catlettsburg.
Junior Miss Flame — Sophie Marie Worthington, daughter of Tiah Culbertson and Shannon Worthington of Raceland.
First Runner-Up — Jocelyn King, daughter of James and Lora King of Catlettsburg.
Second Runner-Up and Most Photogenic — Ava Kazee, daughter of Selena Bryan and Mark Kazee of Catlettsburg.
Little Junior Miss Flame — Norah Kate Smith, daughter of Dustin and Ashleigh Smith of Ashland.
Little Miss Flame — Brystol Stanley, daughter of Kevin and Gail Stanley of Catlettsburg.
First Runner Up — Layla Riley Maddix, daughter of Cory and Whitney Maddix of Ashland.
Second Runner Up — Joelene Clere, daughter of Hayley Clere and Cameron Ashmore of Catlettsburg.
Third Runner Up — Sophia Lynn Fowler, daughter of Sam Bowling and Abigail Parcell of Ashland.
Fourth Runner Up and Most Photogenic — Myla Gulley, daughter of Demarius and Shannon Gulley of Ashland.
Tiny Miss Flame and Most Photogenic — Charley Jo Justice, daughter of Aaron and Hannah Justice of Catlettsburg.
First Runner-Up — Natalie Childers, daughter of Danny and Samantha Childers of Catlettsburg.
Second Runner-Up — Nora Jane Maddix, daughter of Cory and Whitney Maddix of Ashland.
Third Runner-Up — Eriyah Michelle Truitt, daughter of Brittany Dearfield and Edward Truitt of Grayson.
Fourth Runner-Up — Matilynn Grace Hyden, daughter of Jeremy and Robin Hyden of Louisa.
Teeny Miss Flame — Kasyn Smith, daughter of Katelyn Smith and Josh Waulk of Ironton.
First Runner-Up and Most Photogenic — Alivia Grace Bowling, daughter of Sam Bowling and Abigail Parcell of Ashland.
Second Runner-Up — Madilyn Elswick, daughter of Amanda Elswick of Ashland.
Little Mister Fire Chief — Rowe Harper, son of Cole and Becca Harper of Ashland.
Winners in baby categories are:
Birth to 6 months, girls: Winner and Most Photogenic — Carley Grace Moore, daughter of Michael and Kayla Moore of Catlettsburg; First Runner-Up — Nora Cottle, daughter of Tiffany Travis and Douglas Cottle of Catlettsburg; Second Runner-Up — Briar Emmaline Maddix, daughter of Cory and Whitney Maddix of Ashland.
13 to 24 months, girls: Winner and Most Photogenic — Margaret Lou Hall, daughter of Mike and Kelcee Hall of Russell; 13 to 24 months, boys: Winner: Luke Hill, son of David and Sarah Hill of Catlettsburg.
25 to 35 months, girls: Winner and Most Photogenic — Rory Kate Rankin, daughter of Zack and Sarah Rankin of Catlettsburg.
First Runner-Up — Londyn Noelle Parsons, daughter of Ricky and Leah Parsons of Lexington; Second and Runner Up — Parker Unrue, daughter of Eddie and Jamie Unrue of Flatwoods.
People’s Choice Award Winner Baby Division: Rory Rankin.
People’s Choice Award Winner Teeny, Tiny, Little Miss Division: Charley Jo Justice.
People’s Choice Award Winner Miss Division: Alexis Russell.