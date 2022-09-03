Flame on

Miss Flame is Emma Lee Vinson.

 Submitted Photo

CATLETTSBURG Emma Lee Vinson, daughter of Donald and Jeanie Vinson of Flatwoods, was named Miss Flame 2023 at this year’s pageant.

Other winners are:

First Runner-Up — Libby Hope Davis, daughter of Randy and Lisa Davis of Rush.

Second Runner-Up and Most Photogenic — Alexis Marie Russell, daughter of Harold and Amber Holley of Catlettsburg.

Junior Miss Flame — Sophie Marie Worthington, daughter of Tiah Culbertson and Shannon Worthington of Raceland.

First Runner-Up — Jocelyn King, daughter of James and Lora King of Catlettsburg.

Second Runner-Up and Most Photogenic — Ava Kazee, daughter of Selena Bryan and Mark Kazee of Catlettsburg.

Little Junior Miss Flame — Norah Kate Smith, daughter of Dustin and Ashleigh Smith of Ashland.

Little Miss Flame — Brystol Stanley, daughter of Kevin and Gail Stanley of Catlettsburg.

First Runner Up — Layla Riley Maddix, daughter of Cory and Whitney Maddix of Ashland.

Second Runner Up — Joelene Clere, daughter of Hayley Clere and Cameron Ashmore of Catlettsburg.

Third Runner Up — Sophia Lynn Fowler, daughter of Sam Bowling and Abigail Parcell of Ashland.

Fourth Runner Up and Most Photogenic — Myla Gulley, daughter of Demarius and Shannon Gulley of Ashland.

Tiny Miss Flame and Most Photogenic — Charley Jo Justice, daughter of Aaron and Hannah Justice of Catlettsburg.

First Runner-Up — Natalie Childers, daughter of Danny and Samantha Childers of Catlettsburg.

Second Runner-Up — Nora Jane Maddix, daughter of Cory and Whitney Maddix of Ashland.

Third Runner-Up — Eriyah Michelle Truitt, daughter of Brittany Dearfield and Edward Truitt of Grayson.

Fourth Runner-Up — Matilynn Grace Hyden, daughter of Jeremy and Robin Hyden of Louisa.

Teeny Miss Flame — Kasyn Smith, daughter of Katelyn Smith and Josh Waulk of Ironton.

First Runner-Up and Most Photogenic — Alivia Grace Bowling, daughter of Sam Bowling and Abigail Parcell of Ashland.

Second Runner-Up — Madilyn Elswick, daughter of Amanda Elswick of Ashland.

Little Mister Fire Chief — Rowe Harper, son of Cole and Becca Harper of Ashland.

Winners in baby categories are:

Birth to 6 months, girls: Winner and Most Photogenic — Carley Grace Moore, daughter of Michael and Kayla Moore of Catlettsburg; First Runner-Up — Nora Cottle, daughter of Tiffany Travis and Douglas Cottle of Catlettsburg; Second Runner-Up — Briar Emmaline Maddix, daughter of Cory and Whitney Maddix of Ashland.

13 to 24 months, girls: Winner and Most Photogenic — Margaret Lou Hall, daughter of Mike and Kelcee Hall of Russell; 13 to 24 months, boys: Winner: Luke Hill, son of David and Sarah Hill of Catlettsburg.

25 to 35 months, girls: Winner and Most Photogenic — Rory Kate Rankin, daughter of Zack and Sarah Rankin of Catlettsburg.

First Runner-Up — Londyn Noelle Parsons, daughter of Ricky and Leah Parsons of Lexington; Second and Runner Up — Parker Unrue, daughter of Eddie and Jamie Unrue of Flatwoods.

People’s Choice Award Winner Baby Division: Rory Rankin.

People’s Choice Award Winner Teeny, Tiny, Little Miss Division: Charley Jo Justice.

People’s Choice Award Winner Miss Division: Alexis Russell.

Tags

Trending Video