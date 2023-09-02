Reigning over Catlettsburg’s Labor Day Celebration will be Miss Flame Joelyn Copley, daughter of Jason and Sherry Copley of Catlettsburg.
Other finalists from Saturday night’s pageant are:
Junior Miss Flame: Jenna Cumpston, daughter of Michael and Joyce Cumpston of Catlettsburg;
Little Junior Miss Flame: Ava Hamm, daughter of Tommy and Emily Hamm of Catlettsburg;
Little Miss Flame: Caroline Newsome, daughter of Kasey Newsome of Catlettsburg; first runner-up: Joelene Clere, daughter of Cameron and Hayley Clere of Catlettsburg;
Tiny Miss Flame: Charley Jo Justice, daughter of Aaron and Hannah Justice of Catlettsburg.
Teeny Miss Flame: Ashley Caylor, daughter of Bubby and Cheyenne Caylor of Argillite; first runner-up: Ally Sue Westfall, daughter of Jeremy and Rachall Westfall of Flatwoods; second runner-up: Khloee McKenzie, daughter of Chris McKenzie and Kloma Watts of Argillite.
Baby winners are:
Birth to 6 months, girls: Shaylynn Hanshaw, daughter of Travis and Shelby Hanshaw of Ashland;
Seven to 12 months, girls: Faith Huff, daughter of Robert and Jennifer Huff of Ashland;
Thirteen to 24 months, girls: Carley Moore, daughter of Michael and Kayla Moore of Catlettsburg; runner-up: River Sprinkle, daughter of Danny and Mandy Sprinkle of Flatwoods;
Twenty-five to 35 months, girls: Olivia Rae Carroll, daughter of Luke and Jordan Carroll of Westerville;
Birth to 6 months, boys:
Avery Clere, son of Cameron and Hayley Clere of Catlettsburg.
Thirteen to 24 months, boys: Luka Williamson, son of Abby Williamson of Catlettsburg;
Twenty-five to 35 months, boys: Waylon Hanshaw, son of Tom and Rachel Hanshaw of Ashland;
Little Mister Fire Chief: Jack Davis, son of Matt and Christy Davis of Ashland.
People’s Choice Award Winner: Joelene Clere, daughter of Cameron and Hayley Clere.
Photogenic Winners: Avery Clere, Carley Moore, Ally Westfall, Charley Jo Justice, Joelene Clere.