Reigning over Catlettsburg’s Labor Day Celebration will be Miss Flame Joelyn Copley, daughter of Jason and Sherry Copley of Catlettsburg.

Other finalists from Saturday night’s pageant are:

Junior Miss Flame: Jenna Cumpston, daughter of Michael and Joyce Cumpston of Catlettsburg;

Little Junior Miss Flame: Ava Hamm, daughter of Tommy and Emily Hamm of Catlettsburg;

Little Miss Flame: Caroline Newsome, daughter of Kasey Newsome of Catlettsburg; first runner-up: Joelene Clere, daughter of Cameron and Hayley Clere of Catlettsburg;

Tiny Miss Flame: Charley Jo Justice, daughter of Aaron and Hannah Justice of Catlettsburg.

Teeny Miss Flame: Ashley Caylor, daughter of Bubby and Cheyenne Caylor of Argillite; first runner-up: Ally Sue Westfall, daughter of Jeremy and Rachall Westfall of Flatwoods; second runner-up: Khloee McKenzie, daughter of Chris McKenzie and Kloma Watts of Argillite.

Baby winners are:

Birth to 6 months, girls: Shaylynn Hanshaw, daughter of Travis and Shelby Hanshaw of Ashland;

Seven to 12 months, girls: Faith Huff, daughter of Robert and Jennifer Huff of Ashland;

Thirteen to 24 months, girls: Carley Moore, daughter of Michael and Kayla Moore of Catlettsburg; runner-up: River Sprinkle, daughter of Danny and Mandy Sprinkle of Flatwoods;

Twenty-five to 35 months, girls: Olivia Rae Carroll, daughter of Luke and Jordan Carroll of Westerville;

Birth to 6 months, boys:

Avery Clere, son of Cameron and Hayley Clere of Catlettsburg.

Thirteen to 24 months, boys: Luka Williamson, son of Abby Williamson of Catlettsburg;

Twenty-five to 35 months, boys: Waylon Hanshaw, son of Tom and Rachel Hanshaw of Ashland;

Little Mister Fire Chief: Jack Davis, son of Matt and Christy Davis of Ashland.

People’s Choice Award Winner: Joelene Clere, daughter of Cameron and Hayley Clere.

Photogenic Winners: Avery Clere, Carley Moore, Ally Westfall, Charley Jo Justice, Joelene Clere.

