CATLETTSBURG The theme of the Miss Flame Pageant will be carried out when the new Miss Flame is crowned.
The theme is “Tradition Brings Us Home,” and Miss Kentucky 1997 Lori Menshouse of Ashland will crown her.
A University of Kentucky graduate, Menshouse also was Miss Flame 1989.
The pageant will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at Harvest Church of God in Catlettsburg.
The pageant offers age divisions for babies through 19.
For more information, call Glorious Hensley at (606) 739-4512; Gail Sammons at (606) 739-5277; or Lisa Maynard at (606) 547-5667.