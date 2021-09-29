SUMMIT A Boyd County school bus found itself in a ditch this morning as it embarked on its morning run.
Superintendent Bill Boblett said no students were on the bus when the incident happened.
A new driver had been working with a driver trainer, as per protocol and training standards, said Boblett. The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The new driver has been in training and was put on the route for the first time Wednesday morning, said Cheryl Caldwell, Director of Transportation for Boyd County Schools. One of the mechanics had been driving the route as a substitute driver and was on the bus to help guide and navigate when and where to stop for students.
The new driver was making a left-hand turn from Route 716 onto Route 5 in the Summit area as oncoming traffic with headlights beaming through the early morning darkness headed toward the bus. The driver slightly overcorrected to avoid the oncoming traffic and the front wheel got too close to the edge of the road.
Caldwell explained that when the front wheel is off just a bit too much toward the edge, the bus has so much weight behind it that the rest of it follows.
The intersection is a tricky one, especially with new drivers who aren’t as experienced with the road connection. The intersection sits on a curve around a hill. The angle of the curve and hill makes the turn much tighter and sharper than one would think, said Caldwell.
Another bus was deployed to take on the route with about a 20-minute delay to the normal time schedule for students, said Boblett.
At around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday morning, McGuire’s was on the scene with a wrecker to pull the bus out of the ditch. Sheriff’s Deputies created vehicle barricades to allow room for the bus to be removed.
Passers-by slowed through the intersection, with heads turned gawking, with their phones out to capture the scene, almost missing their own turns.
The bus sustained a slight amount of body damage, but nothing serious and was in the shop being cleaned up Wednesday afternoon. The bus was driven back to the garage, no towing necessary, said Caldwell.
The incident isn’t entirely uncommon as new drivers can miscalculate and make mistakes, but Caldwell assured that the incident is being handled with the upmost care and a full accident report will be done, additional training will be provided where needed to make sure students are safest.
Caldwell shared that these incidents are not the most likely way a child is injured, but rather in the loading and unloading aspect. Drivers are trained to take all the necessary precautions to make sure traffic is stopped, signs and lights are on, and they signal for the children to load and unload when it is safest. Caldwell said the driver of Bus 172 Wednesday morning has been doing “a fine job in loading and unloading.”
The route lost its driver and the mechanic with the new driver had been filling in, and the new driver was put on the road to take over for the former driver.
Caldwell said the district has seen the impacts of driver shortages, and said the district is working to get more drivers properly trained to fill the needs. There are still openings. The board of education raised the starting pay to $16 an hour, a multi-dollar increase from last year, according to Caldwell.
She shared that the best scenario and the ultimate goal is to have the same driver on the same route every day.
“That’s the safest thing, when I can have a regular driver on the same route every day,” said Caldwell.
(606) 326-2652 |