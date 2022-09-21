ASHLAND Tonya Lambert sat in the crowded book nook at the Hillcrest Bruce Mission on Eloise Street in Ashland.
She was there for a shin-dig with fellow graduates and current students in the mission’s adult education program, as well as city officials who were there to issue a proclamation.
Mission director Mike Maynard went over all the programming offered by the mission, which ranges from karate classes to addiction recovery to literacy to GED educations.
According to Maynard, in the last four years, 15 people have received their GEDs, 30 have started college, seven have graduated and 66 have gotten employment through their adult education programming.
He highlighted folks like Tammi Bailey, who got a GED through the mission’s adult education program, then went on to college and is now working at the mission helping other people get out of poverty.
“I just got my driver’s license recently,” she said. “I’ve never had anyone take the time to help and I got a perfect score the first time taking the test. It’s because people were here to help.”
Then there’s Shyana Morris, who moved as a single mother from Jackson, Ohio. Today, she works as a nurse.
“I graduated from high school and wound up down here,” she said. “Mike helped me out and helped me get through college. He helped me with a car and finding a place.”
Now Morris said she is able to provide for her child. Without the mission, Morris said she didn’t know where she would be.
“My family has a history of addiction,” she said. “I don’t know if that’s where I would’ve gone, but it’s likely.”
For these young women, it couldn’t be possible all on their own — they needed help along the way. Like from Annie Adams, whose work in adult education predates Maynard’s helming of the mission.
Adams said the two main services she provides is GED work and college prep.
“A lot of people have been out of high school for a while, so if you don’t use that math, you lose it,” she said. “And sometimes, it’s not just about getting them job placements — we might have someone come who is just looking for a refresher so they can help their kid with their homework.”
While each student’s challenges are different and unique, Adams said one common problem she sees across the board is transportation.
“We do have a lot of people who walk up from the apartments, but other people need to take the bus in,” she said. “We have online courses we offer to for people who might not be able to get out.”
At the ceremony, Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins called these success stories “true heroes.”
“We look up to you and what you have accomplished,” said Perkins. “You’re an inspiration to our city and we will do whatever we can to help you.”
Perkins proclaimed Sept. 19 through Sept. 23 “Adult Literacy Week in Ashland” — Commissioners Josh Blanton, Marty Gute and Cheryl Spriggs offered their comments and encouragement.
Then Maynard had one last bit of business to finish before ending the ceremony.
Along with all these successes that started out at the mission, Maynard said transportation is something the organization has remedied from time to time.
“While we live in a city, this is still a very rural community,” he said. “You need a car to get to work.”
Over the last few years, 10 cars have been donated to the Bruce mission and were in turn given to graduates of the program who have put in the work and continue to show dedication, Maynard said.
That’s when Maynard handed a gift bag to Lambert — it was the keys to a car.
She instantly started crying.
“You don’t know how much this means to me, for somebody who has spent so long messing up,” she said. “This has changed my life.”
After the ceremony, Lambert told The Daily Independent she had gotten clean two years ago and was on her way next week to become a peer support specialist, someone who works in recovery to help those in the early days of sobriety.
She’d bought a car on her dime, but it turned out to be a lemon and the only place it could go would be the scrap yard.
“I love this place,” she said. “They were able to help me out at my lowest and take a chance on me.”
With the new set of reliable wheels, Lambert said she will be able to go to her job, where she will share her story of addiction, recovery and redemption to others who are struggling.
“I need to share my story so I can help someone else, just like someone helped me,” she said.