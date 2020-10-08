CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department reported a minor injury and an arrest resulting from Wednesday afternoon’s three-car pile-up on U.S. 23 near the entrance to the Marathon Refinery.
Deputy J. Johnson reported a little before 2 p.m., a gray Chevy Cruze driven by 41-year-old Michael A. McCarty, of Falcon, blew through the southbound red-light and struck a red Chevy Silverado sitting at the light.
Johnson said McCarty attempted to swerve around the truck before plowing into an F-250 driven by 57-year-old Danny J. Sullivan of Sikes, Louisiana, turning southbound from the refinery.
McCarty was charged with first-offense DUI and driving without insurance, according to Johnson. A passenger inside McCarty’s car was taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries incurred in the wrecked.
“All three of these vehicles were totaled,” Johnson said.
In Thursday’s edition, The Daily Independent reported seeing a fourth car — a red Ford sedan — sitting on the bed of a wrecker on the scene. Johnson confirmed the car was not involved in the accident.
“The wreckers can tow two cars at once sometimes, so that car had to have come from another accident they had just dispatched from,” Johnson said. “There was only three vehicles involved here.”
