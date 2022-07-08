SANDY HOOK Elliott County’s Minnie Adkins Day will be Saturday, July 16, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Little Sandy Lodge at 1916 N. Ky. 7 and 32.
The outdoor festival began in July 2014 as a way to honor local resident and folk artist Minnie Adkins and her contributions to Elliott County.
The arts and crafts market will feature music, entertainment, fun and food.
Adkins is one of the best-known woodcarving artists in the area, and even in the commonwealth. She creates animal carvings, known for her red foxes, bears, possums, tigers and roosters. Her figures are smoothly carved and painted and the animal faces are distinctive.
Adkins also carves and paints scenes from the Bible.
Adkins taught herself to carve as a child, and it was not until 1987 that she realized that others might be interested in buying her work.
Her husband, Garland Linville Adkins, began carving as well. He passed away in 1997.
Minnie Adkins continued to create a diverse range of art, including pottery.
In 1999, she married Herman Peters, and inspired him to become an artist as well. After his death on June 6, 2008, she again continued to create her folk art now assisted by her grandson, Greg Adkins, and son Mike Adkins.
Adkins has been featured in short documentary films, videos and many publications.
Minnie Adkins Day 2019 had visitors and participants from 14 states and Bonn, Germany! The states represented were California, Iowa, Michigan, Kansas, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Florida, Arizona and Kentucky.
Elliott County Judge-Executive Myron Lewis talked about his experience at Minnie Adkins Day.
“Our little county had dozens of folks from all over attend right here to celebrate, sell, buy, meet and make themselves right at home in Sandy Hook. The folks that have worked tirelessly to put this together are owed so much love and appreciation.”
Visit https//www.littlesandylodge.com or call (606) 738-5515 for more information.