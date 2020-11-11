SUMMIT Steady rain subsided just in time for a brief Veterans Day ceremony at the Boyd County War Memorial on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Eulas Hayes, a lifelong area resident who’s been involved with the memorial since 2004, proudly stood in between a trumpet-toting John Johnson, in-uniform retired Army Col. Mike Graese, Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney and Rep. Terri Branham Clark, D-Catlettsburg (100th District).
“I thought it went great,” Hayes said. “When you consider the virus and the weather. But the rain held off on us, and everyone got to speak. But it’s a situation that, since it is for the veterans, we would stand out in the rain if we had to. I think all of the speakers did a wonderful job.”
Hayes volunteered and was sworn into the Marine Corps in Ashland in 1953, and traveled extensively, even visiting Iwo Jima 11 years after World War II.
Graese, Ashland’s city manager, served in the Army from 1984 until 2017. He served as a base commander for both Fort Hill in Virginia and Fort Jackson in South Carolina.
Graese quoted Calvin Coolidge, the 30th U.S. President, as he explained what Veterans Day truly means.
“(Coolidge) said long ago, the nation which forgets its defenders will itself soon be forgotten,” Graese said.
Graese dissected the Oath of Enlistment, which he took every time he earned a promotion within the U.S. Army ranks. The oath centers around the Constitution. He said he is occasionally asked how veterans can be properly honored. One of the first things Graese routinely says is “know and support the Constitution. ... If you haven’t read it, read it.”
“Be good citizens, pay your taxes, become involved,” Graese continued. “... Vote. It sickens me to know people don’t take the opportunity to vote because in a lot of other countries, you don’t have that opportunity.”
Graese said thanking a veteran is always appreciated, and he cracked a smile as he said, so is allowing a veteran to regale you with a war story.
Clark talked about her personal family tree, and its many military branches.
“I’m not unique in Boyd County,” she said. “All of us, when we look at our families, have service members. We are a service community.”
“I don’t think we can say ‘thank you’ enough,” Chaney said, referring to veterans.
Johnson opened and concluded the ceremony with the playing of the National Anthem and “Taps,” respectively.
