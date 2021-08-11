The Kiwanis International, and every local chapter across the globe including volunteers and partners, are dedicated to a single principle, which is changing the lives of children one community at a time.
Each year, volunteers dedicate themselves to this principle and go above and beyond as they give their time and energy to achieve that in their own hometowns and beyond. Each chapter of Kiwanis recognizes an individual who has embodied that spirit of service each year. For the 2019-20 year, the Kentucky and Tennessee District of Kiwanis awarded that honor to local volunteer Ted Miller.
In a recorded message, Kiwanis District Governor Kendra Skidmore-Morris read from the letter nominating Miller for this year’s award.
“Ted Miller is an amazing Kiwanian with a servant’s heart,” she read. “This coming year will mark his 50 years of perfect attendance. During these 50 years he was a dual member of two separate clubs, Ashland Noon and also Ashland Breakfast. He also played a big part in the chartering 45 years ago. He consistently visits multiple clubs in the division and is always the first to volunteer for all service projects; he promotes service projects for other clubs in the division and shows up for others and participates as needed.”
The nomination highlighted Miller’s 50 years of dedicated and exemplary service, and his sponsorship of more than 100 new members into the club, including Acting Lt. Governor Joyce Boggs, who nominated him.
“He hits the ground running, stopping by businesses and telling them all about Kiwanis,” the nomination said of Miller. “And he even recruits members for different clubs. He is the biggest supporter of women and tells them how well they are doing and how proud he is of the work that we are doing.”
Skidmore-Morris presented Miller’s award to Boggs and added that it was her hope that Miller knew just how much he was appreciated.
Miller accepted the award with gratitude and humility, speaking about what Kiwanis meant to him personally.
“One of the things that I have always loved about Kiwanis is that we always start the meeting with a prayer,” Miller said. “We also like to sing. We aren’t good singers, but we like to sing. But we need to make sure we keep God in Kiwanis day by day. And it has been a privilege to be in this club. Thank you all very much.”
“They say each Kiwanian touches the life of 206 children,” Boggs said at the Wednesday meeting honoring Miller. “Ted brought me on, and I have brought in 20 members.” Boggs said that when everything is calculated, Miller has touched the lives of more than 230,000 children.
“And that’s one of the things we are so very proud of,” she said.
Miller, of course, in the true spirit of volunteering to better not only his own community but others’ communities as well, said he hoped to be able to volunteer for another 50 years. But he said he is gratified to know that there are other people in the community that are willing to step up and serve when needed and encourages everyone to volunteer, stressing that even a little help is still help, and that help is always needed.
“We all need to do whatever we can, and whenever we can,” Miller said.