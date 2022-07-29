LOUISA The Millard School received national accreditation through the Association of Christian Schools International (ASCI), according to a news release this week. It is now certified by the Kentucky Board of Education as a non-public certified private school for Kentucky.
The accreditation process examines all aspects of the school, including curriculum and instruction, safety and student care, services available, extra-curricular activities, and delivery of a quality Christian education with a biblical worldview, stated the release.
During the accreditation site visit, examiners from across the nation, including Texas, Ohio, Georgia and Lexington Christian Academy conducted a thorough review of the curriculum, observed all classroom teachers, and examined policies and procedures, along with a review of the governance of the school.
“It’s such an honor to have a respected international organization like ACSI to come in and review all of the staff’s hard work and validate all that work with their stamp of approval and accreditation,” said TMS Principal Travis York. “We knew our heart and our effort was at the highest level, but having ACSI commend us not only on those areas but best practices with our curriculum, policies, and procedures confirms we are doing what’s best for our students.”
As a private Christian school, Millard can choose its curriculum, which is Christ-centered.
According to the release, the curriculum combines high academic standards and a biblical worldview in all subjects.
Administration and faculty closely monitor student achievement at TMS, with students participating in nationally normed testing three times per year. This year, students will begin yearly assessments for college readiness by taking the ACT beginning in eighth grade.
Millard provides computers at a ratio of 1:1 for all grade levels, except kindergarten.
However, according to the release, teacher-directed instruction remains the primary delivery method, with technology serving as a supplement and resource to increase engagement and research. TMS values relationships between students and teachers as a foundation for learning.
This year, students will begin work on a Destiny Portfolio, which will guide the student’s personalized education program, including all areas of student growth, such as academics, social-emotional, physical, and spiritual growth. Ultimately, the Destiny Portfolio will assist the student in career planning and work-based learning experiences as they progress through their educational journey and live out the mission of The Millard School.
The mission of TMS is to “create a world of wonder with hope, comprehensive support, and education so every person can discover their God-given destiny.”
Extracurricular and co-curricular activities, including cross-country, basketball, cheerleading, academic team and performing arts, are offered. Soccer and volleyball will be added in 2022-23.
The Millard School currently has more than 100 students enrolled for Fall 2022.
Construction of a new gymnasium is under way and will be ready for students at the opening of school. Plans for a high school have been approved. Construction will begin after the gymnasium is complete, stated the release.
York has high expectations for TMS in the near future.
“We look forward to working with ASCI as we continue our growth mindset making The Millard School the beacon of Christian education excellence in this area.”
Contact (270) 574-3138 or visit info@millardschool.org for more information.