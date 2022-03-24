A military family stepped into a mortgage-free house Thursday morning thanks to Military Warriors Support Foundation and Wells Fargo.
The Steele family drove up to see their white house complete with an American flag hanging off the column of the front porch nestled atop a small hill in Flatwoods. They are finally home.
As they pulled into the driveway, the garage door raised. The family of four stepped out and were greeted by calls of “Welcome Home!” Along with the four people, two service dogs leaped out of the vehicles and into their new home.
Joseph Steele is a 17-year veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces. Steele was born on the Fairchild Air Force Base in Washington State and enlisted in the Air National Guard in 2001. Steele is a retired Army Staff Sergeant.
His military duties deployed him to Iraq from August 2006 to October 2007. During his military career Steele was a part of the security force, a paratrooper and landed in combat medicine.
During his tour, Steele was wounded-in-action when he encountered an improvised explosive device. He shared that he was actually hit by two in 15 days. Steele is a recipient of the Purple Heart, the Combat Action Badge, Army Commendation Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters and many other awards.
His latest award is the mortgage-free home. Military Warriors Support Foundation has worked to award almost 900 mortgage-free homes in all 50 states. Dave Lieske, who works for the foundation, said the foundation has given four homes in Kentucky.
“Every home recipient is provided with a family and financial mentor,” according to a press release from Wells Fargo.
Steele was chosen after applying to the Homes4WoundedHeroes program. Steele shared that he had applied to at least seven properties before being selected.
Lieske explains that the foundation works to help military veterans transition from military life to civilian life.
“At the end of the day, and helping great people like you and getting you back on your feet, so we’re honored and blessed to be able to come alongside you,” said Lieske.
Ed Miller and Bob Powers of Wells Fargo in Huntington thanked the Steele family and welcomed them home.
Senator Robin Webb sent her welcome and thanks to Steele and his family. She could not be in attendance due to needing to be in Frankfort for the final days of the General Assembly.
Powers, a Kentucky resident and veteran himself, read her statement, which explained her absence and expressed her gratitude toward the family.
“We owe a great deal of gratitude to Sgt. Steele and others who selflessly and admirably serve our country and protect our freedoms at home and abroad,” Webb’s statement read.
The service dogs were led by the kids around back to their new yard, which was fenced and ready for them to get their energy out after the long drive in from Arkansas. They family got in to town Wednesday night.
Steele held the hand of his wife, Sherri Lee, with their kids, Josie and Birk Lee, beside them as they were presented with the ceremonial key from Wells Fargo.
“Welcome to the Commonwealth,” said Miller as they stepped through the door.
The entire Steele family continually expressed its gratitude and the shock of the whole situation.
“It’s very overwhelming,” said Joseph Steele.
He explained that their situation intensified their need for the home following the application process. Their lease was up and they were in between houses due to their landlord’s deployment ending.
They found out they would receive the home over a Zoom call. Sherri Lee said there was ugly crying. They were in Louisiana, then headed to Arkansas to stay with friends for the time being. Every member of the family continually expressed their appreciation to the friend who housed them for nearly a month.
A variety of reasons, from military moves to mold to landlords deciding to do construction or sell the property, led to the family moving 16 times since 2010.
Sherri Lee is from West Virginia, and said Josie was actually born in King’s Daughters, so this is a homecoming of sorts for them.
Birk Lee is 15 and is nearing a birthday.
“This is a great birthday gift,” said Sherri Lee. Birk Lee expressed the same sentiment after stepping into the family’s new kitchen.
As the family toured their new home, their service dogs zoomed through the place. They were as excited as anyone. They sniffed around, explored the back yard and greeted everyone they could find, frequently checking in on Steele.
Sherri Lee shared they are looking for ways to give back.
Josie and Birk Lee discussed which rooms they might claim as their own and if they’d have to share a bathroom or not. Birk Lee deferred to Josie, as it was her turn to pick first.
“It’s insane to be given a house like this,” said Josie. “I never in a million years would have expected anything like this. I mean I’ve never had a home that I could sit down and say I’m gonna be here for a while. Home was never a permanent thing for us.”
Joseph Steele joked that he saw a cemetery on his way in and that’s where he’d be next. Not for a long time, of course, but the family is in Kentucky to stay. He also said he’s grateful to be able to pass the home on to his kids.
Josie said she’s glad her family can finally sit down and breathe. The junior will head into yet another new school, but this time is different — it’s her final school, the one from which she will graduate.
“I actually get a permanent school,” said Josie. “It means so much to be able to say I can make friends and I don’t have to leave them anymore.”
Josie speaks highly of her parents and tears up a bit. She shared that her parents would always make it work despite their health struggles and all the moves.
“I can’t express how inspirational my parents are, and how much they mean to me,” said Josie. “I could never have asked for a better influence in my life.”
(606) 326-2654 |