IRONTON Mike Bowen likes a challenge. In fact, the need for a challenge guided him to a career in art.
“I could do and make and draw in a lot of art classes, except ceramics,” Bowen said of his high school days. “One thing I was never able to do was throw on a potter’s wheel.”
As a sophomore at Marshall University, he realized, despite good grades, he wasn’t passionate about his major, which was science, so he returned to art, eventually, earning a bachelor of fine arts degree in ceramics from Marshall in 2004 and a master of arts degree in sculpture from the University of South Carolina in 2010. Before becoming sculpture professor at Morehead State University, he taught 12 years at Shawnee State University. He also is gallery director at MSU.
A current exhibit of Bowen’s work at Ohio University Southern’s art gallery displays his mixed media sculptures, from table top size to 7 feet tall, which uses a variety of materials to make art.
“My work primarily has always been, since graduate school, built with industrial objects. Especially dilapidated, worn-out industrial objects,” he said. “I find beauty in these elements that might otherwise be overlooked – the geometric patterns of steel bridge girders, the weathered steel of industrial buildings – they all tell a story of our history.”
Sculptures often include ceramics, wood, mixed media and found objects, which bring together industrial and natural items to emphasize the coexistence of the man made and the organic. He equated sculpture with various media to layering paint to achieve a particular look.
“You have to know your material well enough to know what you can do with it,” he said.
Bowen said his family’s background in various trades influenced his approach. “I’ve always just helped and learned, picking up techniques from different trades,” he said. “It’s about not limiting yourself to just one way of doing things, but embracing a wide range of tools and skills to enhance your creative expression.”
Decreated funding for arts education programs alarms artists like Bowen. The arts in education bolsters student performance in other subjects, making it good practice to offer arts classes in schools. Several studies have shown students who took four years of arts classes scored 91 points higher than those who did not. Arts classes provided motivation to attend school and helped lower dropout rates, the studies showed.
While most public high schools offer at least one arts course, more than 80% of schools nationally have had cuts to arts programs, including visual arts and theater, since 2008.
Bowen cited cuts in the art department at West Virginia University as a concen, as much of it affects the ceramics department.
“Ceramics is the biggest (part of the department,” he said, noting the expense of the equipment and materials is costly and likely causes the department to be targeted by cuts.
Meanwhile, Bowen continues his efforts to express his artistic visions.
“I hope to illuminate and memorialize, through the use of similar materials and textures, the way our need to build and move forward as a society can be beautiful, even in the rawest or worn-out parts,” he said.