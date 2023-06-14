ASHLAND From pop to opera, a concert by the Bluegrass Wind Ensemble will cover a lot of musical territory.
Director John Johnson said the concert, set for 7 p.m. June 29 at the Central Park bandstand, said the group is made up of mostly professional musicians, some of whom are or were music teachers. However, he said some community members and a few outstanding students are part of the group, too.
Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins will be master of ceremonies and vocal soloist will be Cindy Sullivan.
"Cindy is a retired music teacher from Boyd County. She was the choir director at BCHS as well as the music teacher at Summit Elementary," Johnson said. "She is very active in the community and very active with her church music program at Burnaugh Baptist."
The group will perform patriotic, popular, opera and some novelty songs.
Outdoor and park concerts have traditionally been a summer activity, Johnson acknowledged.
"Here's a quote from a radio announcer during one of Leonard Smith's Belle Isle band concerts in the 1960s: 'Of all the friendly rites of summer, our choice continues to be the band concert. Give us the slope of a gentle hill in the leafy park, the green bench, the moon riding the sapphire sky like a silver lantern, and the riverboats sounding their salute as they go by. There’s nothing like it!'"
The concert also will pay tribute to the Southern Hills Garden Club by premiering a new work by Johnson dedicated to the club. It's titled "Petal Parade."
"It's a march, although a little less in the Sousa style and more in a concert march style," he said of the piece. "The folks in the garden club work very hard to keep our city looking bright and beautiful. I hope the piece portrays the spirit of hope and optimism their beautiful work provides our city."
Among the club's projects in town are plantings at the riverfront, beside the Paramount Arts Center and in Central Park. Members also participate in the city's Repair Affair.
