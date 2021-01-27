Ashland, Raceland-Worthington, West Carter and Fallsburg middle schoolers won first place in their districts in the first round of the annual Governor's Cup academic competition.
Boyd County, Wurtland, West Carter and Fallsburg middle schoolers came in first in the quick recall component of the competition.
Russell, West Carter and Fallsburg won in the Future Problem Solving competition.
Governor's Cup, which involves more than 20,000 students each year from more than 1,200 schools, consists of eight events — five written examinations in mathematics, science, social studies, language arts and arts and humanities, also composition, quick recall and future problem solving.
District competitions are the first step and are followed by regional meets. Top scorers at the regional level go on to the state competition in March.
Competitions are being held online this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other notable results from northeastern Kentucky schools include three students who scored in the top 10 statewide in written exams. They include Snehan Saroch (Russell Middle School, science), Jacob Layne (Boyd County Middle School, social studies) and Caroline Yates (Ashland Middle School, arts and humanities).
Complete statewide results may be found at the Kentucky Association for Academic Competition website, kaac.com.
Northeastern Kentucky results
District 65
Hume Sportsmanship Award: Rowan County
Quick Recall
1 East Carter
2 Rowan County
3 West Carter
Future Problem Solving
1 West Carter
1 East Carter
Mathematics
1 Ellis Kidwell, West Carter
2 Marshall Ainsley, West Carter
3 Melanie Gutierrez-Cabellero, East Carter
4 Kya Taylor, West Carter
5 Envy Babbitt, Rowan County
Science
1 Caleb Allen, Rowan County
2 Jordan Richmond, West Carter
3 Eli Harper, East Carter
4 Michael Brickey, East Carter
5 Kerygan Blount, East Carter
Social Studies
1 Michael Brickey, East Carter
2 Ellis Kidwell, West Carter
3 Elizabeth Bailey, Rowan County
4 Jacob Holbrook, East Carter
5 Sawyer Rodgers, Rowan County
Language Arts
1 Griffin James, East Carter
2 Audrey Barker, West Carter
3 Ava Carver, Rowan County
3 Kinzie Kilgore, West Carter.
5 Lilly Baldwin, East Carter
Arts and Humanities
1 Ava Carver, Rowan County
2 Griffin James, East Carter
3 Audrey Barker, West Carter
4 Camryn Ward, West Carter
5 Katelyn Beamon, Rowan County
Composition
1 Addyson Liles, West Carter
2 Katelyn Beamon, Rowan County
3 Audrey Barker, West Carter
3 Lily Gilbert, West Carter
Overall Final Standings
1 West Carter
2 East Carter
3 Rowan County
District 66
Quick Recall
1 Wurtland
2 Raceland Worthington
Mathematics
1 Ethan Conlon, Raceland Worthington
2 Max Burton, Raceland Worthington
3 Josie Mullins, McKell
4 Aubrey McCoy, Wurtland
5 Lindsey Stevens, Wurtland
Science
1 Jamez Copley, Raceland Worthington
2 Ethan Conlon, Raceland Worthington
3 Connor Hall, Wurtland
4 Owen Nickel, Wurtland
5 Alexis Bowling, Wurtland
Social Studies
1 Max Burton, Raceland Worthington
2 Brycen Tuell, Raceland Worthington
3 Jacob Waller, Raceland Worthington
4 Maria Moresea, Wurtland
5 Owen Nickel, Wurtland
Language Arts
1 Jamez Copley, Raceland Worthington
2 Alexis Hisler, Wurtland
3 India Woods, Wurtland
4 Allison Waugh, McKell
5 Brody Bradshaw, Raceland Worthington
Arts and Humanities
1 Mia Stephenson, Raceland Worthington
2 Makena Wright, Wurtland
3 India Woods, Wurtland
4 Isabella Hill, McKell
5 Alexis Bowling, Wurtland
Composition
1 Alexis Hisler, Wurtland
2 Mia Stephenson, Raceland Worthington
3 Brycen Tuell, Raceland Worthington
4 Alexis Bowling, Wurtland
5 Makena Wright, Wurtland
Overall Final Standings
1 Raceland Worthington
2 Wurtland
3 McKell
District 67
Hume Sportsmanship Award: Ashland
Quick Recall
1 Boyd County
2 Ashland
3 Russell
Future Problem Solving
1 Russell
2 Ashland
3 Boyd County
Mathematics
1 Jacob Layne, Boyd County
2 Jackson Morris, Russell
3 Eric Ware, Ashland
4 Rileigh Greene, Boyd County
5 Myra Jindal, Russell
Science
1 Snehan Saroch, Russell
2 Saanvi Saroch, Russell
3 Justin Jiang, Russell
4 Eric Ware, Ashland
5 Colton Thompson, Boyd County
Social Studies
1 Jacob Layne, Boyd County
2 Colton Thompson, Boyd County
3 Ian Broun, Russell
4 Carter Gray, Boyd County
5 Rilee Bohanon, Ashland
Language Arts
1 Anna Bocook, Ashland
2 Caroline Yates, Ashland
3 Ahya Farhat, Russell
4 Addie Conley, Boyd County
5 Olivia Phillips, Boyd County
Arts and Humanities
1 Caroline Yates, Ashland
2 Elle Caldwell, Boyd County
3 Anna Bocook, Ashland
4 Addie Conley, Boyd County
5 Ben Ream, Ashland
Composition
1 Audrey Pulliam, Ashland
2 Reagan Hayes, Ashland
3 Elle Caldwell, Boyd County
4 Ceeley Floyd, Russell
5 Yasmeen Farhat, Russell
Overall Final Standings
1 Ashland
2 Boyd County
3 Russell
District 68
Hume Sportsmanship Award: Louisa
Quick Recall
1 Fallsburg
2 Louisa
3 Blaine
4 The Millard School
Future Problem Solving
1 Fallsburg
2 Blaine
Mathematics
1 Alex DeSario, Louisa
2 Cayden Sweeney, Louisa
3 Kendrea Cox, Fallsburg
4 Ethan Chapman, Fallsburg
4 Grace Parsons, The Millard School
Science
1 Cody Howell, Fallsburg
2 Kendrea Cox, Fallsburg
3 Alex DeSario, Louisa
4 Emma Tackett, Louisa
5 Zoe Vinson, The Millard School
Social Studies
1 Addison Bloomfield, Fallsburg
2 Bryant Moore, Fallsburg
3 Allison Maynard, Louisa
4 Emma Tackett, Louisa
5 Alexis Maddox, The Millard School
Language Arts
1 Aubree Marcum, Fallsburg
2 Emily Diamond, Fallsburg
3 Catherine Martin, Blaine
4 Abigail Pridemore, Blaine
5 Isabella McGinnis, Louisa
Arts and Humanities
1 Preslie Laney, Fallsburg
2 Allison Maynard, Louisa
3 Isabella McGinnis, Louisa
4 Aubrie Laney, Fallsburg
5 Kendyl Webb, Louisa
Composition
1 Addison Bloomfield, Fallsburg
2 Aubree Marcum, Fallsburg
3 Paula Sparks, Blaine
4 Makayla Greene, Blaine
5 Lillian Thompson, Louisa
Overall Final Standings
1 Fallsburg
2 Louisa
3 Blaine
4 The Millard School