Ashland, Raceland-Worthington, West Carter and Fallsburg middle schoolers won first place in their districts in the first round of the annual Governor's Cup academic competition.

Boyd County, Wurtland, West Carter and Fallsburg middle schoolers came in first in the quick recall component of the competition.

Russell, West Carter and Fallsburg won in the Future Problem Solving competition.

Governor's Cup, which involves more than 20,000 students each year from more than 1,200 schools, consists of eight events — five written examinations in mathematics, science, social studies, language arts and arts and humanities, also composition, quick recall and future problem solving.

District competitions are the first step and are followed by regional meets. Top scorers at the regional level go on to the state competition in March.

Competitions are being held online this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other notable results from northeastern Kentucky schools include three students who scored in the top 10 statewide in written exams. They include Snehan Saroch (Russell Middle School, science), Jacob Layne (Boyd County Middle School, social studies) and Caroline Yates (Ashland Middle School, arts and humanities).

Complete statewide results may be found at the Kentucky Association for Academic Competition website, kaac.com.

Northeastern Kentucky results

District 65

Hume Sportsmanship Award: Rowan County

Quick Recall

1 East Carter

2 Rowan County

3 West Carter

Future Problem Solving

1 West Carter

1 East Carter

Mathematics

1 Ellis Kidwell, West Carter

2 Marshall Ainsley, West Carter

3 Melanie Gutierrez-Cabellero, East Carter

4 Kya Taylor, West Carter

5 Envy Babbitt, Rowan County

Science

1 Caleb Allen, Rowan County

2 Jordan Richmond, West Carter

3 Eli Harper, East Carter

4 Michael Brickey, East Carter

5 Kerygan Blount, East Carter

Social Studies

1 Michael Brickey, East Carter

2 Ellis Kidwell, West Carter

3 Elizabeth Bailey, Rowan County

4 Jacob Holbrook, East Carter

5 Sawyer Rodgers, Rowan County

Language Arts

1 Griffin James, East Carter

2 Audrey Barker, West Carter

3 Ava Carver, Rowan County

3 Kinzie Kilgore, West Carter.

5 Lilly Baldwin, East Carter

Arts and Humanities

1 Ava Carver, Rowan County

2 Griffin James, East Carter

3 Audrey Barker, West Carter

4 Camryn Ward, West Carter

5 Katelyn Beamon, Rowan County

Composition

1 Addyson Liles, West Carter

2 Katelyn Beamon, Rowan County

3 Audrey Barker, West Carter

3 Lily Gilbert, West Carter

Overall Final Standings

1 West Carter

2 East Carter

3 Rowan County

District 66

Quick Recall

1 Wurtland

2 Raceland Worthington

Mathematics

1 Ethan Conlon, Raceland Worthington

2 Max Burton, Raceland Worthington

3 Josie Mullins, McKell

4 Aubrey McCoy, Wurtland

5 Lindsey Stevens, Wurtland

Science

1 Jamez Copley, Raceland Worthington

2 Ethan Conlon, Raceland Worthington

3 Connor Hall, Wurtland

4 Owen Nickel, Wurtland

5 Alexis Bowling, Wurtland

Social Studies

1 Max Burton, Raceland Worthington

2 Brycen Tuell, Raceland Worthington

3 Jacob Waller, Raceland Worthington

4 Maria Moresea, Wurtland

5 Owen Nickel, Wurtland

Language Arts

1 Jamez Copley, Raceland Worthington

2 Alexis Hisler, Wurtland

3 India Woods, Wurtland

4 Allison Waugh, McKell

5 Brody Bradshaw, Raceland Worthington

Arts and Humanities

1 Mia Stephenson, Raceland Worthington

2 Makena Wright, Wurtland

3 India Woods, Wurtland

4 Isabella Hill, McKell

5 Alexis Bowling, Wurtland

Composition

1 Alexis Hisler, Wurtland

2 Mia Stephenson, Raceland Worthington

3 Brycen Tuell, Raceland Worthington

4 Alexis Bowling, Wurtland

5 Makena Wright, Wurtland

Overall Final Standings

1 Raceland Worthington

2 Wurtland

3 McKell

District 67

Hume Sportsmanship Award: Ashland

Quick Recall

1 Boyd County

2 Ashland

3 Russell

Future Problem Solving

1 Russell

2 Ashland

3 Boyd County

Mathematics

1 Jacob Layne, Boyd County

2 Jackson Morris, Russell

3 Eric Ware, Ashland

4 Rileigh Greene, Boyd County

5 Myra Jindal, Russell

Science

1 Snehan Saroch, Russell

2 Saanvi Saroch, Russell

3 Justin Jiang, Russell

4 Eric Ware, Ashland

5 Colton Thompson, Boyd County

Social Studies

1 Jacob Layne, Boyd County

2 Colton Thompson, Boyd County

3 Ian Broun, Russell

4 Carter Gray, Boyd County

5 Rilee Bohanon, Ashland

Language Arts

1 Anna Bocook, Ashland

2 Caroline Yates, Ashland

3 Ahya Farhat, Russell

4 Addie Conley, Boyd County

5 Olivia Phillips, Boyd County

Arts and Humanities

1 Caroline Yates, Ashland

2 Elle Caldwell, Boyd County

3 Anna Bocook, Ashland

4 Addie Conley, Boyd County

5 Ben Ream, Ashland

Composition

1 Audrey Pulliam, Ashland

2 Reagan Hayes, Ashland

3 Elle Caldwell, Boyd County

4 Ceeley Floyd, Russell

5 Yasmeen Farhat, Russell

Overall Final Standings

1 Ashland

2 Boyd County

3 Russell

District 68

Hume Sportsmanship Award: Louisa

Quick Recall

1 Fallsburg

2 Louisa

3 Blaine

4 The Millard School

Future Problem Solving

1 Fallsburg

2 Blaine

Mathematics

1 Alex DeSario, Louisa

2 Cayden Sweeney, Louisa

3 Kendrea Cox, Fallsburg

4 Ethan Chapman, Fallsburg

4 Grace Parsons, The Millard School

Science

1 Cody Howell, Fallsburg

2 Kendrea Cox, Fallsburg

3 Alex DeSario, Louisa

4 Emma Tackett, Louisa

5 Zoe Vinson, The Millard School

Social Studies

1 Addison Bloomfield, Fallsburg

2 Bryant Moore, Fallsburg

3 Allison Maynard, Louisa

4 Emma Tackett, Louisa

5 Alexis Maddox, The Millard School

Language Arts

1 Aubree Marcum, Fallsburg

2 Emily Diamond, Fallsburg

3 Catherine Martin, Blaine

4 Abigail Pridemore, Blaine

5 Isabella McGinnis, Louisa

Arts and Humanities

1 Preslie Laney, Fallsburg

2 Allison Maynard, Louisa

3 Isabella McGinnis, Louisa

4 Aubrie Laney, Fallsburg

5 Kendyl Webb, Louisa

Composition

1 Addison Bloomfield, Fallsburg

2 Aubree Marcum, Fallsburg

3 Paula Sparks, Blaine

4 Makayla Greene, Blaine

5 Lillian Thompson, Louisa

Overall Final Standings

1 Fallsburg

2 Louisa

3 Blaine

4 The Millard School

